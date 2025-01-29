CSIR Launches 'Ngiyaqonda!' Literacy App to Address Literacy Crisis in Home Languages

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has launched a groundbreaking literacy app, Ngiyaqonda!, designed to help South African children read for comprehension in their home languages. This initiative comes in response to alarming statistics that show eight out of ten Grade 4 learners in the country struggle to read for basic meaning in their home language.

Ngiyaqonda!, which means "I understand" in IsiZulu, is built on cutting-edge speech and text technology developed by the CSIR’s Natural Language Processing Research Group. It provides young learners with interactive, curriculum-approved content to enhance reading comprehension skills in IsiZulu, Sepedi, English, and Afrikaans, with plans to expand to more African languages in the future.

The project is funded by the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture and incorporates work from previous research initiatives sponsored by the South African Centre for Digital Language Resources (SADiLaR).

How the App Works: A Personalized Digital Learning Experience

The Android-based Ngiyaqonda! app integrates local language text and speech technologies to create thousands of interactive reading exercises. It supports foundation-phase learners (Grades 1–3) and aims to assist them in developing strong literacy skills before transitioning to English as the primary medium of instruction in Grade 4.

The app offers several key features to help children improve their reading and comprehension:

Sentence Generation: Learners hear computer-generated speech and are guided to compose their own sentences in their home language and English.

Speech Recognition & Feedback: Children read sentences aloud and receive automated feedback on fluency and pronunciation, using an AI-driven speech scoring system tailored for young voices.

Translanguaging Support: The app employs translation between home languages and English to enhance comprehension, ensuring learners grasp the meaning of words and sentences.

“This app provides learners with a dynamic digital learning environment in their home language and English,” said the CSIR. “While children are taught in their home language from Grades 1 to 3, the medium of instruction for most South African learners starting from Grade 4 is English.”

Pilot Testing and Future Expansion

In 2023 and 2024, the app was piloted with Grade 3 learners in Soweto, Johannesburg, and Mamelodi, Pretoria, focusing on IsiZulu and Sepedi speakers. Feedback from teachers and learners has been overwhelmingly positive, with many highlighting the app’s engaging and interactive approach to language learning.

According to CSIR senior researcher Laurette Marais, the long-term goal is to expand the app’s reach beyond the foundation phase:

“While the application is currently configured to serve foundation-phase learners, it has the potential to be used up to the tertiary level to assist in African language learning.”

The project’s next phase includes:

Adding more African languages to reach a wider audience.

Improving AI-driven speech assessment for even more accurate feedback.

Collaborating with schools and government to integrate the app into the national education system.

A Game-Changer for South African Education

With South Africa facing a severe literacy crisis, the CSIR believes Ngiyaqonda! could be a transformative tool in addressing educational disparities, especially for disadvantaged communities.

“Without this essential skill, South African children are deprived of the opportunity to fulfil their true potential,” the CSIR said. “While no single solution can be considered a silver bullet, this team of researchers is committed to using technology to empower all South African children with the hope of a brighter future.”

By leveraging AI and speech technology, Ngiyaqonda! has the potential to revolutionize literacy development, ensuring that more children gain the fundamental reading skills needed for lifelong success.