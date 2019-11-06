Film producer facing 11 non-bailable warrants arrested

A film producer-cum-music director facing nearly a dozen non-bailable warrants (NBWs) in cheque bounce cases here has been arrested, police said on Wednesday. Tabun Sutradhar, who had been evading arrest since long, was traced to an apartment in Manju Tower at Lokhandwala Complex in suburban Oshiwara, they said.

The 65-year-old artist, who has worked predominantly in Bollywood, was arrested on Tuesday, according to an Oshiwara police official. He said a man had lodged 11 separate complaints against Sutradhar in the suburban Bandra court, alleging cheques issued to him by the producer had dishonoured due to insufficient funds in his bank account.

Acting on the complaints, the court had issued 11 non- bailable warrants (NBWs) against Sutradhar over a period of one year, the official said. Sutradhar had taken a "huge" amount of money from the victim under the pretext of making a film with well-known Bollywood celebrities, he said.

However, the producer did not execute the film project and later stopped meeting or taking phone calls of the victim when he demanded his money back, the official said. Sutradhar eventually issued multiple cheques to the complainant, but they bounced, prompting the latter to approach the court, he said.

The film personality had given multiple addresses to the complainant, which led to the delay in locating him, the official said. After his arrest, Sutradhar was produced before the Bandra court which sent him to jail under judicial custody, he said.

Sutradhar has worked either as a music director or producer in Hindi films like 'Aamras', 'Khanna & Iyer' and 'Kuch Khatta Kuch Meetha'. According to Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, the dishonour of cheque is a criminal offence punishable by imprisonment up to two years or with monetary penalty or with both..

