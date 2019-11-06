International Development News
Development News Edition

Film producer facing 11 non-bailable warrants arrested

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:50 IST
Film producer facing 11 non-bailable warrants arrested

A film producer-cum-music director facing nearly a dozen non-bailable warrants (NBWs) in cheque bounce cases here has been arrested, police said on Wednesday. Tabun Sutradhar, who had been evading arrest since long, was traced to an apartment in Manju Tower at Lokhandwala Complex in suburban Oshiwara, they said.

The 65-year-old artist, who has worked predominantly in Bollywood, was arrested on Tuesday, according to an Oshiwara police official. He said a man had lodged 11 separate complaints against Sutradhar in the suburban Bandra court, alleging cheques issued to him by the producer had dishonoured due to insufficient funds in his bank account.

Acting on the complaints, the court had issued 11 non- bailable warrants (NBWs) against Sutradhar over a period of one year, the official said. Sutradhar had taken a "huge" amount of money from the victim under the pretext of making a film with well-known Bollywood celebrities, he said.

However, the producer did not execute the film project and later stopped meeting or taking phone calls of the victim when he demanded his money back, the official said. Sutradhar eventually issued multiple cheques to the complainant, but they bounced, prompting the latter to approach the court, he said.

The film personality had given multiple addresses to the complainant, which led to the delay in locating him, the official said. After his arrest, Sutradhar was produced before the Bandra court which sent him to jail under judicial custody, he said.

Sutradhar has worked either as a music director or producer in Hindi films like 'Aamras', 'Khanna & Iyer' and 'Kuch Khatta Kuch Meetha'. According to Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, the dishonour of cheque is a criminal offence punishable by imprisonment up to two years or with monetary penalty or with both..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Pak army pushed Kartarpur project to encourage separatism in Punjab: Sources

The Pakistan army was pushing for the Kartarpur corridor project with a strategic objective of promoting separatism in Punjab and Indian security forces will make no compromise if Islamabad tries to use it for ulterior motives, government s...

Rossendale: Homes evacuated after suspected explosive device found

HIGHLIGHTSThree people have been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing explosive devices.There are rest centers at the Rostron Arms pub at Edenfield and Haslingden Sports Centre, Helmshore Road.A few homes have been evacuated in a neighbor...

Iran's Fordow plant to start enriching uranium at midnight: official

Irans Fordow plant will begin enriching uranium from midnight 2030 GMT, a spokesman for the Iranian atomic energy agency said on Wednesday. In the coming hours, the process of injecting uranium hexafluoride gas into the centrifuges at the F...

UPDATE 1-S.Africa investment summit draws few foreign pledges

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa secured about 200 billion rands 13.5 billion of new investment pledges on Wednesday, saying these would spur economic growth and reduce unemployment, but foreign firms made few commitments.Analysts sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019