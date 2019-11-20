International Development News
Cinema is India's soft power, must be strengthened: Javadekar at IFFI

  PTI
  • |
  Panaji
  • |
  Updated: 20-11-2019 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 20:33 IST
Cinema is India's soft power and our films have transcended the language barrier in many countries like China, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday. Addressing the gathering at the opening of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here, the Information and Broadcasting minister said the single window clearance for shooting being introduced by the government will encourage filmmakers from across the globe to shoot movies in India.

As soon as Javadekar came to the stage and began his address, some people sitting in the balcony of the Shyama Prasad Mookherjee stadium started shouting slogans against the minister. The protesters were opposing the Centre's move to 'exempt' the Karnataka government from obtaining environment clearance (EC) for a project on the Mahadayi river.

Goa and neighbouring Karnataka have been at loggerheads over sharing of the Mahadayi river water. Both the states have filed Special Leave Petitions before the Supreme Court on the issue. The protesters claimed that Javadekar, who also holds the Environment portfolio, was non-committal on giving any assurance on withdrawal of the EC exemption to Karnataka.

They were soon removed from the stadium by officials. The minister continued to speak and welcomed cinema legends Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth along with other movie personalities and dignitaries at the IFFI opening.

"India's soft power is films, IT, music, among others. Cinema has an important imprint on the minds of the people. It can change the lives of people," he said. "Wherever I go, people are fans of Indian films and if you go to countries like China, the limitations of language have been transcended by movies. This is an art and touches the hearts of the people and that is why this is India's soft power and we have to strengthen it," Javadekar said.

India has lots of scenic and beautiful shooting sites for national and international movies but filming at these locations requires around 15-20 permissions, he said, adding that the government is now preparing for single window arrangement which will take care of all the permissions and it will benefit places like Goa, Leh-Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar. "Many good films of the world will be showcased in this film festival and it will be a tribute to former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar,'' the minister said.

He also talked about a film in the festival which has been made by local artists of Goa based on the lives of visually-impaired people. He said that there will now be a narration of the movie for the visually impaired.

Javadekar said the government is "asking the entire film industry to have such narrations for movies". An event like IFFI helps enhance India's soft power footprint, he said.

