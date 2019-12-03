Idol from Amman temple in Tiruvarur stolen

A panchaloka (an alloy of five metals) idol belonging to Sri Mani Amman Temple in a village near Koradacheri in Tiruvarur district has allegedly been stolen, police said on Tuesday. The robbery came to light on Monday after some men involved in repair work at the temple found the door to the sanctum sanctorum broken open and the idol missing, the police said.

The idol was said to be more than 300 years old and worth Rs one crore. Police have registered a case and begun investigation.

