Jammu to host 'Yayavar' literary fest on Dec 14

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 16:01 IST
'Yayavar' literary festival, which will bring together over 45 eminent personalities from a range of disciplines to deliberate on various issues including Kashmir, will be held on December 14 here. The first-ever 'Yayavar' literary festival will be organised under the direction and tutelage of author, playwright and filmmaker Nupur Sandhu and Vice Chancellor of Central University Jammu Prof Ashok Aima.

"We are organising this festival jointly with the Central University of Jammu (CUJ) on December 14 in which over 40 speakers from diverse fields will take part," Sandhu said. She said 'Yayavar' is an endeavour to bring India's established and emerging writers, poets, painters and performing artists of the region on a single platform and also quench the literary palate of dilettantes from India and abroad.

The festival would bring the mainstream close to not-so-much explored place humanistically further overcoming all myths and prejudices and introducing the youth to the world of books and creative art and channelising their energy more in creative direction giving wings to their hidden talents, Sandhu said. The main highlights of the festival are panel discussion on 'motivational and behavioural similarities in serial killers' with former IPS officer Jhonny Williams, Anirban Bhattacharya (author), Dr Sudeep Ranjan Sarkar (psychologist and filmmaker), journalist Rajat Vohra on the panel, she said.

