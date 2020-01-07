Left Menu
Jafar, Darapuri walk out of jail; Priyanka Gandhi says lies can never win

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 14:08 IST
  • Created: 07-01-2020 14:08 IST
Congress worker Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer S R Darapuri, arrested in connection with violence during anti-CAA protests in the Uttar Pradesh capital, were released from jail on Tuesday. Soon after their release, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and said "lies can never win."

A Lucknow court on Saturday last granted bail to Jafar, Darapuri and 13 others arrested in connection with anti-CAA protests in Lucknow. However, the two could be released only three days later as some formalities could not be completed, sources said. Congress Lucknow president Mukesh Singh Chauhan told PTI that both walked out of jail at about 10 am.

"I was there along with other office party office bearers to receive them. Our party is against the CAA and against police brutality meted out to peaceful protestors," he said. Jafar was arrested on December 19, while 76-year-old Darapuri was arrested the next day.

Soon after their release, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "Ambedkarite thinker and former IPS SR Darapuri and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar released from jail today. When court had asked for proof, the state police appeared clueless. BJP showed its real ideology by arresting innocents and those taking forward the legacy of Baba Saheb Ambedkar". In another tweet, she said, "..but lies can never win."

She also posted pictures of Darapuri and Jafar on her twitter account.

On December 28, Priyanka Gandhi had alleged that she was manhandled by police personnel when she tried to resist their attempts to stop her from visiting the Lucknow residence of Darapuri. Later, the Congress leader met the family of party worker Jafar and alleged that she was arrested on "baseless" charges by the police.PTI ABN/ASK ASK DV

