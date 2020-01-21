Left Menu
Google doodle on Sawaddee! Know more on Thai way of greeting friends & strangers

Google celebrates Sawaddee with a beautiful doodle on Wednesday, January 22. Sawaddee is actually a Thai way to greet friends and strangers alike.

A custom adopted on this day in 1943, this salutation is presented with a Wai: a prayer-like pose delivered in concert with a bow that accompanies the expression of Sawaddee. The gesture altogether is meant to convey respect and warmth.

Originally coined by linguist Phraya Upakit Silapasan from the root word, 'Svasti,' the Sanskrit word for 'blessing' or 'well-being,' Sawaddee soon became an official part of the Thai vocabulary.

Known as the 'Land of a Thousand Smiles,' Thailand is world-renowned for its friendly people and gracious hospitality. Today, Sawaddee can be heard across the country—from the idyllic beaches of the south, to the temples of the mountainous north, and everywhere in between—epitomizing the welcoming spirit of Thailand.

Today, many restaurants owners are running their food business with this beautiful term Sawaddee. Indeed the reason of keeping this term is to welcome or greet the visitors with love and respect.

