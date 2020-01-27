Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nightlife opens new chapter for a city that never sleeps

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 19:14 IST
Nightlife opens new chapter for a city that never sleeps

The long-awaited Mumbai nightlife policy came into force on Sunday on a cautious note, offering an opportunity to people to shop, dine and explore round-the- clock a city that never sleeps. While the policy is still to become a big draw with mall owners, who have to iron out issues related to additional costs, manpower and late night footfalls, the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra is hopeful of Mumbai's nightlife gaining momentum in the coming weeks and months.

Cleared by the state Cabinet on January 22, the 'Mumbai 24 Hours' policy allows shops, eateries and theatres in malls and mill compounds located in non-residential areas to remain open round-the-clock. The policy came into force from the January 26 midnight. In upscale Nariman Point and Worli areas, several shopping malls remained closed during the night though this is being blamed on lack of awareness about the new regime.

However, Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, seen as the prime mover behind the Mumbai 24x7 initiative, sounded optimistic. "It would gather pace in the coming weeks when people will start realising that it is safe for them to come out late night and enjoy," he told reporters late Sunday night when asked about several shopping malls remaining shut.

He said a huge response to the move on the very first night was anyway not expected. Mumbai nightlife is going to be a permanent arrangement and not an event for a couple of days or weekends, said Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Several malls and supermarkets have yet to reschedule shifts of their workforce to align with the nightlife policy. "Shopping is available online (round-the-clock) but retail shops are generally open till 10 pm. Under our new policy, they can continue to operate overnight as well," said Aaditya Thackeray.

Sources attributed the not so enthusiastic start to the policy to little awareness about the overall concept and the services that are covered under it. The minister said, "The shops complying with safety and waste processing norms are being allowed to operate under the nightlife policy".

He said Mumbai is safe for all and it will remain so. "This policy has been finalised only after discussions with mall operators and BMC officials over the last two years.

More and more shops will participate in it in coming weeks for sure," he said. As per the policy, keeping shops, malls and eateries open in the night is optional and not mandatory.

Explaining the rationale behind the need of such a policy, Aaditya Thackeray had said on Wednesday that Mumbai is a "24x7 functional city" where people who work in night shifts and tourists in transit need to have access to food in late hours. Bars, permit rooms and pubs are currently excluded from the purview of the policy..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine authorities warn against non-essential travel to China's Hubei province

Ukrainian authorities on Monday warned citizens against non-essential travel to the Hubei Province of China where the coronavirus outbreak began.In a statement, Ukraine also advised citizens traveling to China to take precautions, including...

UPDATE 2-FBI's Epstein probe gets 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew -law enforcement source

Britains Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation to the FBI investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday. The FBI requested an interview with Andrew, who socialized with Ep...

UPDATE 3-Trump to unveil Mideast peace plan to Israelis despite deep Palestinian doubts

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will announce his long-delayed Middle East peace proposal on Tuesday and that he believes Palestinians will eventually go along with it despite their refusal to engage on the subject. Sitting do...

Thousands flee northwest Syria as Assad pushes closer to Idlib city

A renewed drive by President Bashar al-Assad to recapture rebel-held territory in Syrias northwest sparked a fresh exodus of many thousands of civilians toward Turkeys border on Monday amid heavy air strikes, aid workers and witnesses said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020