PFI took out march in Mangalore without permission, say police

The Popular Front of India (PFI) on Monday took out a march in Mangalore's Deralakatte without seeking permission, police said.

"They were only given permission for a programme but they took out a march from Madaninagar to Deralakatte," said ACP Kodanada Rama. (ANI)

