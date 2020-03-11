Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney Plus goes live in India with Hotstar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 18:50 IST
Disney Plus goes live in India with Hotstar

Content from Disney Plus, the streaming platform from Disney, is now live in India via Hotstar, 18 days before its announced launch date of March 29

The Hotstar app, now rebranded as Disney Plus Hotstar, on Wednesday started showing Disney Plus content such as "The Mandalorian" , "Diary of a Future President", "The World According to Jeff Goldblum", documentary "One Day at Disney" and "High School Musical: The Musical – The Series"

Other shows are "Pick of the Litter", "Lady and the Tramp" , "Encore", "Noelle" and "Pixar In Real Life". Uday Shankar, president of the Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and chairman for Star and Disney India, is set to make an announcement on March 13 about the launch of the streaming service in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Madonna cancels Paris shows over coronavirus restrictions; Led Zeppelin wins 'Stairway to Heaven' copyright case and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Madonna cancels Paris shows over coronavirus restrictions promoterMadonna has canceled shows in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday due to restrictions imposed over the coronavirus outb...

Dr Sanjeev Khosla joins as full-time director of CSIR-IMTECH

Dr Sanjeev Khosla has joined as a full-time director of CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology IMTECH here. Dr Khosla has more than two decades of research experience, an IMTECH release said here on Wednesday.Prior to his appointment as Dir...

China allows gradual opening of Wuhan after Xi's visit to coronavirus epicentre

As the coronavirus showed signs of abating after virtually shutting down China for over two months, the Communist nation limped back to normalcy with measured opening of businesses in the worst-hit Wuhan city even as authorities reported 22...

Sunil Mittal asserts Airtel has paid full dues at about Rs 13,000 cr

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal on Wednesday asserted that the company has already paid its full adjusted gross revenue dues at about Rs 13,000 crore. The comment assumes significance as&#160;the government on March 4 had asked Bharti A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020