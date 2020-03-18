MTV Roadies former director unhappy with show, disappointed for Neha Dhupia controversy

The former director of controversial and popular show MTV, Roadies, Nivedith Alva has expressed his disappointment for the recent Neha Dhupia controversy where she said it was a girl's choice to cheat a guy with 5 other men.

Nivedith was the director of the first season (2003) of MTV, Roadies has slammed the current format in a series of tweets. Alva said, "the show has degenerated over time to the point where it is an embarrassment to brand MTV and to any advertiser associated with it. In the end, these young participants have to go back into the real world.

It is worth considering the long term damage being done to them, for ratings." Nivedith tweeted, "The MTV Roadies format was created by my brother Nikhil Alva and was meant to be a show that inspired & united the youth of India to do good and get involved with nation-building.

He also mentioned that when he was associated with the first two seasons of the show, they produced talented winners such as Rannvijay Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana. The tweet comes after the recent controversy on the sets of Roadies Revolution, where Neha Dhupia's "It's Her Choice" did not go down well with the audience.

Neha, who had bashed a contestant for raising his hand on a woman who was cheating him with five other men, was trolled back and called a "Fake Feminist." The actress later clarified her stance by issuing a statement on Instagram. She also mentioned that her family members were being abused and harassed on WhatsApp and other social media handles. A post was shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Mar 14, 2020 at 4:16am. Later many Bollywood celebrities including her husband Angad Bedi, Splitsvilla and Roadies fame Priyank Sharma, Amrita Arora, Ekta Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora Khan, among others had come out in support of the actress.

