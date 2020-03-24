Zee TV to telecast Zee5, ALT Balaji series from March 25 amid coronavirus

Zee5 and ALT Balaji series to be telecasted on Zee TV from March 25 due to deadly coronavirus, the shooting of television serials were stopped from March 19 itself.

Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) had barred the people to conduct shoots. This is why the serials were not shot and do not have enough bank of episodes as well. Hence, Zee TV will not show its regular serials but instead air series of Zee5 and ALT Balaji.

Self-isolating? We got you covered with the best of @ALTbalaji.Watch Kar Le Tu Bhi Mohabbat- 9PM onwards, Baarish- 10PM onwards and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai- 10:30PM onwards starting tomorrow only on #ZeeTV. @RonitBoseRoy @TheSharmanJoshi @RamKapoor @AshaNegi7 pic.twitter.com/ugJSeJ549U — Zee TV (@ZeeTV) March 24, 2020

Also, on March 15, The Producers Guild of India had decided to suspend shooting between March 19 to March 31 due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

GUILD has also announced in a media release that it will set up a relief fund for Industry workers affected by the shutdown caused by coronavirus pandemic. President of The Producer Guild of India, Siddharth Roy Kapur has also urged the members of the film fraternity to contribute to the fund to minimize the disruption in the lives of the daily wage earners in the industry.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday. According to the data updated Tuesday morning, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 492, including 446 active cases.

