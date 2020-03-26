Left Menu
Kanika Kapoor and Prince Charles' old picture goes viral as both test positive

File photo Image Credit: Instagram (kanik4kapoor)

Kanika Kapoor and Prince Charles' old pictures go viral on social media as both of them tested positive for coronavirus. After Kanika Kapoor was dragged into the controversy of her being infected with coronavirus, old pictures of Kanika with Prince Charles went viral on the internet. Dressed in orange attire, Kanika is snapped in conversation with Prince Charles.

According to a media report, these photographs belong to a royal event from 2015. However, the Internet was quick to connect the meeting to their current health condition.

Netizens on Twitter are sharing this photo, trolling and connecting the current situation of them as both are tested positive for coronavirus.

A Twitter user shared the picture and captioned, "Prince Charles didn't know that Kanika Kapoor visited for revenge. Wish quick recovery though."

Another twitter user said, "look who is with Prince Charles? India finally gets one over the British courtesy Kanika Kapoor."

Kanika Kapoor became the first Bollywood celebrities to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She revealed the same in an Instagram post. The 'Baby Doll' singer had recently returned from London and is currently undergoing treatment.

Whereas, the 71-year-old Prince Charles was tested after he had been 'displaying mild symptoms.' The Prince is currently self-isolating.

A statement released by the Clarence House on March 25, reads, "the Prince has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health, and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

