Kanika Kapoor and Prince Charles' old picture goes viral as both test positive

Kanika Kapoor and Prince Charles' old pictures go viral on social media as both of them tested positive for coronavirus. After Kanika Kapoor was dragged into the controversy of her being infected with coronavirus, old pictures of Kanika with Prince Charles went viral on the internet. Dressed in orange attire, Kanika is snapped in conversation with Prince Charles.

According to a media report, these photographs belong to a royal event from 2015. However, the Internet was quick to connect the meeting to their current health condition.

Netizens on Twitter are sharing this photo, trolling and connecting the current situation of them as both are tested positive for coronavirus.

A Twitter user shared the picture and captioned, "Prince Charles didn't know that Kanika Kapoor visited for revenge. Wish quick recovery though."

Another twitter user said, "look who is with Prince Charles? India finally gets one over the British courtesy Kanika Kapoor."

Kanika Kapoor became the first Bollywood celebrities to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She revealed the same in an Instagram post. The 'Baby Doll' singer had recently returned from London and is currently undergoing treatment.

Whereas, the 71-year-old Prince Charles was tested after he had been 'displaying mild symptoms.' The Prince is currently self-isolating.

A statement released by the Clarence House on March 25, reads, "the Prince has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health, and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

