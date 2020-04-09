Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Fed launches USD 2.3 trillion financing to support economy

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:12 IST
US Fed launches USD 2.3 trillion financing to support economy

The Federal Reserve on Thursday announced another series of financing facilities to provide USD 2.3 trillion to support the US economy amid the coronavirus pandemic

The programs aim to help businesses, households and state and local governments facing a cash crunch as large parts of the economy have been shut down

"The Fed's role is to provide as much relief and stability as we can during this period of constrained economic activity, and our actions today will help ensure that the eventual recovery is as vigorous as possible," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No one should talk about integrity in Pakistan cricket: Salman Butt

Integrity is not something which should be talked about in Pakistan cricket, fumed tainted Salman Butt as he lashed out at those demanding a life ban on players who have been penalised for corruption. Butt had served a five-year ban betw...

India, Russia decide to cooperate with each other to deal with coronavirus pandemic

India and Russia on Thursday deliberated on the fast evolving global situation arising out of the coronavirus crisis and decided to help each other in facilitating any requirement of medicines and medical equipment to deal with the pandemic...

Health Ministry stresses on rational use of PPEs, says India has sufficient stock

Thed Union Health Ministry on Thursday stressed on the rational use of personal protective equipments PPEs by healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients amid concerns over their dwindling numbers in the country. Joint Secretary at the...

Canada loses 1 million jobs in March as coronavirus hammers labor market

Canada lost a record-breaking 1 million jobs in March while the unemployment rate soared to 7.8, official data showed on Thursday, as the new coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of non-essential businesses. Statistics Canada said the da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020