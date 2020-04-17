PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 06:39 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 06:39 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- UK extends lockdown for 3 more weeks https://on.ft.com/2XGIsyo - Start-ups and larger companies set for extra UK bailout funds https://on.ft.com/2xADkkL
- UK will refuse any EU offer to extend Brexit transition https://on.ft.com/3cjtDWy Overview
- Britain extended its nationwide lockdown on Thursday for another three weeks to prevent the spread of a coronavirus outbreak. - UK government is planning to bring bailout packages on Friday for start-ups and large businesses struggling to stay afloat in the market due to coronavirus crisis.
- UK government will not delay Brexit transition period beyond this year even if the EU offers an extension, a Downing Street official said on Thursday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
