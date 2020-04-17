Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remained shut on Friday due to the countrywide lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19, according to HDFC Securities

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,695 per ounce and USD 15.23 per ounce, respectively

"Gold prices traded lower with spot international gold prices witnessing correction on Friday towards USD 1,695 per ounce," it said.

