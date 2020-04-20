Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Motors Group Q4 global wholesales down 35 pc at 2.31 lakh

Tata Motors Group said on Monday its global wholesales in the fourth quarter (January to March 2019-20) including Jaguar Land Rover totalled 231,929 units, down 35 per cent as compared to Q4 FY19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 15:41 IST
Tata Motors Group Q4 global wholesales down 35 pc at 2.31 lakh
JLR is Britain's largest automotive manufacturer. Image Credit: ANI

Tata Motors Group said on Monday its global wholesales in the fourth quarter (January to March 2019-20) including Jaguar Land Rover totalled 231,929 units, down 35 per cent as compared to Q4 FY19. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY20 were at 72,608 units, lower by 49 per cent over Q4 FY19.

In the same period, global wholesales of all passenger vehicles were at 159,321 units, lower by 26 per cent, the company said in a statement. Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) were 126,979 vehicles (JLR number for Q4 FY20 includes CJLR volumes of 6,288 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 32,940 vehicles while Land Rover wholesales were 94,039 vehicles.

CJLR is a joint venture JLR and Chery Automobiles of China and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Reddy visits ISKCON temple's community kitchen

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday visited ISKCON temple in Dwarka on Monday, where a community kitchen had been organised for the needy amid the lockdown.The ISKCON movement has a global presence. It is known...

Ban on doorstep delivery of newspapers: HC seeks Maha response

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday sought the Maharashtra governments response to a plea challenging its circular prohibiting door- to-door distribution of newspapers in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Justice N W Sambre ...

Two-day conference of India's top military brass postponed indefinitely

A two-day conference of the top military brass of the country has been postponed indefinitely in view of the coronavirus pandemic, military sources said Monday. The Unified Commanders Conference UCC was to be held from April 22 to 23. In ...

HDFC Bank shares jump nearly 4 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of HDFC Bank on Monday surged nearly 4 per cent after the lender posted a 15.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter on the back of healthy interest income. The scrip closed at Rs 946, up 3.91 per cent on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020