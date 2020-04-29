Left Menu
Development News Edition

Collectcent Digital Media is Now TAG Certified Against Fraud

Having a zero-tolerance for fraud in their marketplace, Collectcent has achieved the requirements for TAG certification by adopting the program's strict guidelines, including IP blacklist, compliance with Media Rating Council's tracking and filtering traffic invalidation rules and implementing a payment ID system.

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 29-04-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 10:30 IST
Collectcent Digital Media is Now TAG Certified Against Fraud

Collectcent Digital Media, one of India's leading independent SSP technology platform companies, is pleased to announce that they have been accredited with the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) as an independently audited company in the 'intermediary' category.

Having a zero-tolerance for fraud in their marketplace, Collectcent has achieved the requirements for TAG certification by adopting the program's strict guidelines, including IP blacklist, compliance with Media Rating Council's tracking and filtering traffic invalidation rules and implementing a payment ID system.

"The TAG Certified Against Fraud Program has further strengthened our partners' confidence in us. We believe in leading by example and in line with our endeavor to establish and follow best practices in the industry, we are committed to safeguard our advertisers' best interests by delivering exactly what they expect in a clean digital ecosystem," said Andesh Bhatti, Collectcent's Chief Executive Officer. Collectcent's unwavering commitment to fraud protection includes an in-house team headed by the company's TAG Compliance Officer, leading global partnerships, and transparent operational strategies to reduce and protect against the risks of fraud in the long run. The teams are always vigilant to identify and eliminate fraud as soon as it is detected, by adhering to international standards and implementing current technologies.

We are delighted that Collectcent has adopted the rigorous standards needed to become a TAG Certified Against Fraud and we look forward to working with Collectcent to further strengthen our industry's efforts, so we can cut off the flow of money to criminals around the world who profit from ad fraud," said Mike Zaneis, TAG's CEO. Along with its TAG partnership, Collectcent has also undertaken numerous other measures to maintain a clean media buying platform with strict inventory quality and brand safety requirements.

Protected Media - Another major partnership commenced was with Protected Media - one of the leading fraud detection tech companies. 100% of the inventory is scanned daily, based on several criteria including Viewability, MRC, Brand Protection, and Traffic Quality, ensuring supply with IVT less than 3% on the platform. Ads.txt Adoption - Collectcent was one of the early adopters of ads.txt implementation. They encouraged each of their publisher clients for ads.txt adoption and supported them with ads.txt implementation guidelines for the process.

Sellers.json - As a directive from IAB tech labs, Collectcent's Exchange platform was modified and enabled to provide a mechanism that allows buyers to gain complete visibility into each step a bid request takes in between themselves and the end-publisher, enabling DSPs to make better purchasing decisions for their clients. Future Endeavors - The company envisions to create the safest ecosystem incorporating effective anti-fraud measures. It will continue to adopt stringent operational initiatives and state-of-the-art technological developments in the fight against fraud. Visit us to know more about the clean and secure programmatic landscape.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

3 killed in Kabul suicide attack

At least three civilians were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a suicide attack close to the gate of the special operations unit in Kabul city on Wednesday morning, the Afghan Commandos Special Unit said. The attack took place ...

Scientists use AI to crack novel coronavirus genome signature

Scientists, including one of Indian origin, have used artificial intelligence AI to identify an underlying genomic signature for 29 different DNA sequences of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, providing an important tool for vacci...

Cong accuses govt of weakening banking architecture

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over the issue of bad loans, accusing it of weakening the entire banking architecture fiscally and imprudently in the name of cleaning the system. The party was responding to Finance Ministe...

Scribe arrested in Andamans over corona tweet

A well-known journalist was arrested in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over a tweet where he questioned the rationale of the authorities allegedly asking people to be home-quarantined after they had spoken to COVID-19 patients by phone, po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020