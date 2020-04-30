325000 people using Janaushadhi Sugam app to access generic medicine

Amid nationwide lockdown, due to COVID-19 crisis, Jan aushadhi Sugam Mobile App is helping people in a big way to locate their nearest Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMJAK) and availability of affordable generic medicine with its price.

Over 325000 people are using Janaushadhi Sugam Mobile App to avail the host of benefits provided by it. In order to make use of digital technology for easing the life of consumers, this mobile application for Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has been developed by Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) under Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India, for facilitating the general public by providing a digital platform at the tip of their fingers, by the virtue of which they can avail a host of user-friendly options like locating nearby Janaushadhi Kendra, direction guided through Google Map for the location of the Janaushadhi Kendra, search Janaushadhi generic medicines, analyze product comparison of Generic and Branded medicine in form of MRP & overall Savings, etc. Janaushadhi Sugam Mobile App is available on both Android & I-phone platforms. It can be downloaded free of cost by the user from Google Play Store and Apple Store.

In its Fight against COVID-19 Government of India is revolutionizing the face of the healthcare system through notable schemes like PMBJP that have been providing over 900 quality generic-medicines and 154 surgical types of equipment & consumables at affordable prices for every citizen of the nation. Presently, more than 6300 PMJAKs are functioning across the nation covering 726 districts of the country. In the lockdown period, PMBJP is also generating awareness through informational posts on their social media platforms to help people protect themselves from Coronavirus.

