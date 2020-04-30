Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:48 IST
*Aditya Birla Money Q4 net profit down 14 pc at Rs 2.8 cr New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Aditya Birla Money on Thursday reported a 13.9 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 2.79 crore in March quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 3.24 crore in January-March quarter of 2018-19.

Income for the period under review rose to Rs 46.23 crore from Rs 42.88 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. For the full year 2019-20, net profit was up at Rs 11.98 crore as against Rs 9.99 crore in 2018-19 and income increased to Rs 173.74 crore from Rs 171.66 crore.  Shares of Aditya Birla Money closed 0.19 per cent lower at Rs 26.85 apiece on the BSE. * * * *Trina Solar bags 105 MW solar module order Chinese firm Trina Solar on Thursday said it has secured a 105 MW equipment supply order from SunSource Energy.

Noida-based SunSource Energy has placed an order for 105 MW of vertex bifacial modules, and will be using them for various ground mount and rooftop solar projects across multiple states in India, a company statement said. According to the statement, Trina Solar will start the module shipment in the fourth quarter of 2020.

These bifacial double-glass modules have a conversion efficiency rate of up to 21 per cent and can deliver more than 500 W of power from the front surface, whereas, additional power is generated from the backside of the module, it claimed..

