Left Menu
Development News Edition

ReNew Solar Power bags 400 MW renewable energy projects at Rs 2.90/unit: MNRE

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:30 IST
ReNew Solar Power bags 400 MW renewable energy projects at Rs 2.90/unit: MNRE

ReNew Solar Power has bagged 400 MW renewable energy projects at a tariff of Rs 2.90 per unit in an auction, according to an MNRE statement. The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a central public sector undertaking, conducted e-reverse auction for the 400 MW renewable energy projects with round-the-clock supply. "India's renewable energy (RE) sector has witnessed history today, as the e-reverse auction (e-RA) for 400 MW RE projects with round-the-clock supply was concluded at an astounding first year tariff of Rs 2.90/kilowatt hour (kWh)," the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said.

The capacity of 400 MW has been awarded to ReNew Solar Power Pvt Ltd after a closely fought auction which saw the lowest tariff drop by 69 paise over the course of almost 3 hours, it said.  "Golden chapter added in Indian Renewable Energy story, as e-RA for 400 MW RE Projects with Round the Clock (RTC) supply conducted by SECI Ltd results in historic 1st year tariff of Rs 2.90/kWh. MNRE makes a new beginning towards firm, schedulable & affordable RTC supply through 100 per cent RE power,” Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said in a tweet last evening. The tender for 400 MW capacity had received a strong participation, with four bidders submitting their bids for a total capacity of 950 MW.  Three out of the four bidders, namely ReNew Solar Power, Greenko Energies and HES Infra were finally shortlisted for the e-RA.  Ayana Renewable Power Pvt Ltd was the fourth bidder.  Power from this project is targeted to be sold to the NDMC and Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, with each entity off taking a capacity of 200 MW.  There was no ceiling tariff for the projects and the developers are free to set up the project on a pan-India basis. The projects under this tender will be set up under the build-own-operate model.

What makes the tariff a historic one, is the fact that this tender provides for a round-the-clock energy supply from 100 per cent RE based energy generation sources, such as wind and solar PV, combined with storage.  The developer will be provided a maximum time period of 24 months from the effective date of power purchase agreement. The first year tariff shall be escalated @3 per cent on an annual basis, up to the 15th year of the 25-year term of the agreement.  As a result, the effective tariff for the said project amounts to Rs 3.59/kWh. Compared to the tariffs witnessed in conventional sources of generation, this tariff offers a much better proposition for the disocms to meet their energy demand through 100 per cent RE supply, the MNRE said..

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kangana Ranaut spends time with mother, wishes 'Happy Mother's Day' to fans in advance

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently staying with her family in Manali, extended the Mothers Day wishes in advance to her fans. Kanganas team posted a picture featuring the 33-year-old actor and her mother Asha Ranaut on Twitter to mark M...

Virat, Anushka donate Rs 5L each for Mumbai police welfare

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday informed that India cricket skipper Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma have contributed Rs 5 lakh each for police welfare amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Thank you, imVk...

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Joining the efforts of the government to combat coronavirus, a group of young women equipped with a latest hi-tech machine is conducting fogging in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district. The five women, aged between 18 and 22, have already c...

China releases five prominent labour rights activists

Five prominent labour activists have returned to their homes more than a year after they were arrested in coordinated raids in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, according to people close to them and a Hong Kong-based rights group. In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020