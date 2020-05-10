AI flight from London: 65 pax from Pune shifted to hotel

Sixty-five passengers from Pune whohad arrived in an Air India flight that landed in Mumbai onSunday morning amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreakhave been kept in a hotel in Balewadi area here, officialssaid

The special evacuation flight AI 130, operated with aBoeing 777 plane, departed from London on Saturday and landedat Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport(CSMIA) at around 1.30 am with 326 Indians.