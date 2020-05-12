Left Menu
Flight from Dubai with 177 passengers lands at Kannur

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

An Air India Express repatriation flight from Dubai with 177 passengers and five infants landed at the Kannur airport tonight. The flight landed at 7.24 pm, AIE sources said.

This is the first special flight from the Gulf to the Kannur airport. The Air India flight carrying Indian nationals from Bahrain reached the Karipur airport late on Monday night with 182 stranded people.

This was the second flight from Bahrain, with the first landing at Kochi airport on May 7. Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram-Doha flight which had been canceled on Sunday will be reaching the state capital late on Wednesday with 181 passengers.

A thermal face detection camera has been installed at the airport and passengers with any symptoms of COVID-19 would be shifted immediately to the Government Medical College hospital and others to quarantine centers. Pregnant women and children would be sent for home quarantine.

