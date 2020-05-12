Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1.5 lakh book tickets for journeys by special trains over next seven days: Rlys

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:14 IST
Over 1.5 lakh book tickets for journeys by special trains over next seven days: Rlys
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 1.5 lakh passengers have booked tickets to travel on the 15 pairs of special trains to be operated over the next seven days, the railways said Tuesday. While three trains departed from the national capital on Tuesday, five started their journeys towards it. Around 8,000 passengers traveled on these eight trains that marked the resumption of passenger rail services since they were disrupted on March 25 due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The bookings for these special trains began at 6 pm on Monday. So far, 90,331 bookings (PNRs) have been generated for the next seven days, the railways said, adding that 1,69,039 passengers will travel against these bookings. The railways issued guidelines on Monday for 15 special trains, which will be operated from Tuesday, asking the passengers to carry their own food and linen, and arrive at the stations at least 90 minutes before departure for a health screening.

On Tuesday, the national transporter said installing the Aarogya Setu mobile application was mandatory for the passengers. The railways operated eight trains on Tuesday -- three from New Delhi terminating at Dibrugarh, Bengaluru and Bilaspur, and one each from Howrah, Rajendra Nagar (Patna), Bengaluru, Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad which will terminate at Delhi.

All special trains will only have air-conditioned coaches. Since the trains will be operated amidst the ongoing nationwide lockdown, only the passengers with confirmed e-tickets will be allowed to enter the stations.

The fares of these trains will be equivalent to that of the Rajdhani trains and passengers can book tickets up to seven days in advance. However, no RAC, wait-list ticket or on-board booking by the ticket-checking staff will be permitted, the railways said. The national transporter had suspended its passenger services over 50 days back in view of the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Sports stars support Sleeper's fantasy LoL launch

The fantasy sports and messaging app Sleeper has launched a fantasy League of Legends game. The company said it has raised 20 million in new funding, including investments from four-time NBA scoring champion Kevin Durant, former NBA All-Sta...

Railways should quarantine people from Delhi, TN tells Centre

The Railways should quarantine those coming to Tamil Nadu by train from Delhi and they will be tested for coronavirus on their arrival, the state government said here on Tuesday. Following Chief Minister K Palaniswamis request to Prime Mini...

Odisha COVID-19 count rises to 437 with 23 new cases, 31 recover

Twenty-three people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 437, while 31 others recovered from the highly infectious disease, a health department official said. The 23 fresh cases were reporte...

Colombia says over 52,000 Venezuelans return home, cites lockdown

More than 52,000 Venezuelans have voluntarily returned to their country from Colombia during the coronavirus lockdown, Colombias migration agency said on Tuesday. Colombia is the top destination for Venezuelans fleeing economic crisis and p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020