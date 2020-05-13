Left Menu
Kiwibank branches to resume services from 18 May

Despite the increased branch availability, Kiwibank is encouraging customers to continue to use its online and phone services where possible.

13-05-2020
During the lockdown period, Kiwibank has also had a special team supporting customers over the phone to do things like setting up internet, mobile or phone banking. Image Credit: Wikimedia

As New Zealand continues to progress out of lockdown, most Kiwibank branches will return to full operating hours as of Monday 18 May 2020.

Kiwibank General Manager of Retail Geoff Waller said: "We will continue to observe distancing requirements and controlled entry to branches but customers will be pleased to know we'll be able to resume offering full services with only a few exceptions.

"Services like large coin deposits still pose a bit of a risk, so we will be encouraging customers to utilise the dropbox where possible.

"We have strict guidelines for cleaning, and physical distancing will be observed at all times.

"Our larger meeting rooms, where we can ensure adequate physical distancing, will be available for those more complex and private banking conversations.

"Kiwibank Service Agents will open where and when they can, but these are dependent on staffing availability at host business such as bookstores and pharmacies," he said.

"Prior to Covid-19, we'd put a lot of resource into supporting customers to move away from cheques and on to alternative ways of banking. This work has really paid off and the positive impact has been huge – customers feel empowered and enabled. It has meant many Kiwibank customers who might have been vulnerable were well prepared and have been able to successfully manage their money from the safety of their own homes."

During the lockdown period, Kiwibank has also had a special team supporting customers over the phone to do things like setting up internet, mobile or phone banking. Any customer wanting support to bank online or over the phone can contact the Kiwibank team at digitaleducation@kiwibank.co.nz.

The New Zealand-owned bank has also increased its monitoring and investigation of financial abuse. Mr Waller says these cases are often very complex and Covid-19 has exacerbated existing vulnerabilities.

"Our team is doing an amazing job at reviewing each case to understand what's going on, talking to the customer and following up with what is required to protect their finances."

