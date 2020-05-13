Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea's LG Chem sends delegation to India to probe deadly gas leak

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-05-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 11:40 IST
S.Korea's LG Chem sends delegation to India to probe deadly gas leak
Representative Image

South Korea's LG Chem said on Wednesday that it had sent a delegation to India to investigate the cause of a toxic gas leak at its chemical plant there that killed 11 people and forced 800 into hospital for treatment from poisoning.

LG Chem said the eight-member delegation, led by its petrochemicals business head, will brief support measures to affected residents and meet with Indian government officials. The accident occurred some 14 km (9 miles) inland from the east coast city of Visakhapatnam, in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, at a plant operated by LG Polymers, a unit of South Korea's biggest petrochemical maker, LG Chem.

LG Polymers' plant uses styrene monomer as a feedstock to produce polystyrene products that are used in manufacturing electric fan blades, cups and cutlery. Some 13,000 tonnes of styrene monomer stored at LG Polymers' plant will be shipped to South Korea's southwestern city of Yeosu, where LG Chem's styrene monomer plant is located, a company spokesman said.

LG Chem typically imports about 170,000 tonnes per year of styrene monomer for its Yeosu plant to make petrochemical products including polystyrene, the spokesman added.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Young sumo wrestler dies of coronavirus in Japan

A 28-year-old sumo wrestler died in Japan on Wednesday after contracting coronavirus and suffering multiple organ failure, becoming the ancient sports first COVID-19 fatality, the national association said. Shobushi, a lower-ranking wrestle...

Ongoing COVID-19 lockdown could be lifted 'gradually', says TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday indicated that the ongoing lockdown could be lifted gradually and sought peoples cooperation to restore normalcy post-lockdown. Listing his governments various steps to resume economic ac...

'Room 104' to conclude after fourth season

HBOs anthology series Room 104 is set to end after its upcoming season four, the network has announced. Created by Mark and Jay Duplass, the half-hour series follows different characters in each episode who pass through a single room of a t...

Turkey faces high bar to U.S. funding, former NY Fed chief says

Turkeys foreign cash needs are not the sort of thing the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to relieve given its economic challenges and volatile diplomatic relations with the United States, the New York Feds former chief said in an interview. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020