Air New Zealand will restart flights to Taupo and Timaru

The airline has started operating to the majority of its domestic ports with the country’s move to Alert Level 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 15-05-2020 08:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 08:02 IST
Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline has been encouraged by the customer response to its recently released schedule. Image Credit: Flickr

Air New Zealand will restart flights to and from Taupo and Timaru on 8 June.

The airline has started operating to the majority of its domestic ports with the country's move to Alert Level 2.

Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline has been encouraged by the customer response to its recently released schedule.

"We're pleased to be able to restart both our Taupo-Auckland and Timaru-Wellington routes early next month and we know this news will be welcomed by these towns and their wider regions.

"Bringing Taupo and Timaru back into our domestic schedule means we'll soon operate to all 20 of the domestic destinations we serviced pre COVID-19, albeit with reduced frequencies."

Initially, the airline will operate three return services a week between Taupo and Auckland on Monday, Wednesday and Friday as well as three return services per week between Timaru and Wellington also on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Additional frequencies will be reintroduced back into Air New Zealand's domestic schedule as demand permits.

