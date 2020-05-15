Left Menu
European stocks gain as China data lifts miners, chipmakers

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 13:03 IST
European shares rose on Friday, with investors taking comfort in China's first rise in factory output this year after it eased a coronavirus-induced lockdown, but lingering Sino-U.S. tensions kept stocks on course for weekly declines.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.4% by 0715 GMT, with travel stocks leading sectoral gains after a 2.7% jump. Miners and chipmakers, exposed to the health of China's economy, also rose after data showed China's industrial production climbed 3.9% in April, faster than the 1.5% increase forecast by analysts.

Global stock markets have slid this month after a solid recovery in April on fears of a possible resurgence in COVID-19 cases as economies ease restrictions. The STOXX 600 is set for its biggest weekly drop since the height of mid-March selling.

Supporting market gains on Friday, Swiss drugmaker Roche gained 1.4% after saying it would start selling a new digital diagnostics product that may simplify and accelerate screening of COVID-19 patients. Britain's biggest telecoms group BT Group Plc jumped 8.2% after a report that it was in talks to sell a multi-billion pound stake in its wholly owned network subsidiary, Openreach, to infrastructure investors.

