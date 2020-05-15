Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Sebi extends deadline for brokers to submit reports till June 30

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 13:13 IST
COVID-19: Sebi extends deadline for brokers to submit reports till June 30

Market regulator Sebi on Friday extended the deadline for brokers to submit reports on client funding and daily margin till June 30 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. This is the second instance when the regulator has extended the deadline for compliance.

The decision comes after receiving a representation from stock exchanges, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular. The regulator has given time till June 30 to brokers for submitting reports on client funding for the month of April and March quarter reports on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications.

The due date for submitting the reports was May 31. Earlier, the deadline to submit the report on client funding was April 8, while the same for AI and ML applications was April 15. In view of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic and extended lockdown, based on representations received from stock exchanges, Sebi said it has decided to extend the due date for the regulatory filings and compliance requirements by their trading and clearing members.

Further, the regulator has again extended time till June 30 for not imposing penalty for non-collection or short collection of upfront margins in cash segment. The imposition of penalty was effective from April 1 and the relaxation in this regard was given till May 17. However, reporting of non-collection/short collection of margins in the cash segment shall continue, it added.

The relaxation in compliance requirement for maintaining call recordings of instructions received from clients will also continue till June 30 with respect to trading members working from designated alternate locations. However, trading members and the stock exchanges shall send a confirmation on the registered mobile numbers of the clients immediately after execution of the orders. Besides, Sebi has eased rules with regard to submission of know-your-customer (KYC) applications. Under the norms, KYC application forms and supporting documents of the clients need to be uploaded on system of the KRA (KYC registration agency) within 10 days.

For this, Sebi said the period of exclusion will be from March 23 till June 30, 2020. Further, the regulator has given time till June 30 to brokers for submission of reports on daily margin, weekly and monthly basis on client funds and balance.

Besides, Sebi said that update of permanent account numbers (PAN) of key managerial persons or directors and issue of annual global statement have been extended by two months from the due dates..

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Seema Gupta assumes charge as Director of finance at PowerGrid

State-run Power Grid Corporation on Friday said that its Director operations Seema Gupta has assumed additional charge of as Director finance of the companyMinistry of Power order on May 14, 2020, has entrusted the additional charge of the ...

No pay-cut for players, we are looking to curtail other expenses: BCCI

By Nitin Srivastava The treasurer of the worlds richest cricketing body, Board of Control for Cricket in India, Arun Dhumal on Friday said as of now the board is not discussing to cut players fees despite facing financial loss due to the su...

Mahindra Lifespace appoints Arvind Subramanian as MD, CEO

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers on Friday said it has appointed Arvind Subramanian as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from July 1. The board approved the decision in its meeting on Thursd...

No pay-cut for players, we are looking to curtail other expenses: BCCI

By Nitin Srivastava The treasurer of the worlds richest cricketing body, Board of Control for Cricket in India, Arun Dhumal on Friday said as of now the board is not discussing to cut players fees despite facing financial loss due to the su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020