Clever Harvey launches a Junior MBA: A unique program to build commercial acumen for school students

Clever Harvey, an educational initiative to help students bridge the gap between academic learning and the real world, announced the launch of an online Junior MBA for students aged 13 to 16.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:29 IST
Unlock your child's potential with a Junior MBA. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Clever Harvey, an educational initiative to help students bridge the gap between academic learning and the real world, announced the launch of an online Junior MBA for students aged 13 to 16. The program is designed to give students exposure to corporate roles which they otherwise do not understand. For example, students can easily identify what a lawyer or a doctor does. They do not, however, know what goes into the roles of a Chief Technology Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Chief Innovation Officer. The Junior MBA bridges this gap by teaching students real-world skills, through case studies of relatable companies like BigBasket, Amazon and Spotify. Students learn the skills of analysis, problem-solving, strategic thinking, persuasive communication and decision-making through the courses. The program is delivered online, one hour a day for ten days. Students can enroll into one of three tracks: Chief Executive Officer (entrepreneurship and decision-making skills), Chief Marketing Officer (data analytics and market positioning) or Chief Technology Officer (problem-solving with technology). At the end of the ten days, students create and present their own project to an expert panel.

The program has so far hosted notable personalities such as Raghav Podar, Chairman of the Podar Education Group; Dr Neeta Bali, Director of G D Goenka World School and Sanjay Nath, Partner at Blume Ventures. Launched on April 6, 2020, the Junior MBA has already filled over 1,000 seats from all parts of India. "When I did my executive MBA at IIM-Bangalore, it was my first exposure to a lot of these business concepts. It has been amazing to see these 13 - 14 year olds pick them up so easily in our Junior MBA classes. It shows us how much students can learn if we take away the jargon and teach the underlying methods of thinking," said Swapnil Ajmera - Business Head - Clever Harvey. "The Junior MBA program is set to grow. As the summer approaches, the team is seeing a 4X growth in registrations as parents look for ways to meaningfully engage students at home. With schools likely to run online learning until August, we are seeing requests from schools to run this program as a co-curricular activity. We look forward to introducing many more programs in the next 6 months and giving students a head-start in understanding the world around them," said Sriram Subramanian, CEO, when asked about the way forward.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

