Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars as 1,350 showrooms become operational

Maruti Suzuki India said on Monday it has delivered more than 5,000 cars in the past few days with over 1,350 showrooms operational across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:29 IST
Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars as 1,350 showrooms become operational
Showrooms follow strict social distancing, hygiene and sanitation norms. Image Credit: ANI

Maruti Suzuki India said on Monday it has delivered more than 5,000 cars in the past few days with over 1,350 showrooms operational across the country. The company has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all its dealerships, it said in a statement.

With the SOPs in place, over 1,350 Maruti Suzuki showrooms, and over 300 True Value outlets are operational now. "The company has put in place comprehensive norms to ensure that their car buying experience is completely safe. These norms are based on guidelines from the central and state governments," said Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa.

"We would like to encourage our customers to digitally choose and book their car and take advantage of the convenience of home delivery of their new vehicles," he added. "The remaining showrooms will open in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines," said Ayukawa.

The country's largest passenger car manufacturer has a network of 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities. The auto major has resumed operations at its plants in Manesar and Gurugram after more than 50 days of closure due to Covid-19 led countrywide lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

#IndonesiaWhatever: Indonesians vent online over virus response

A flood of criticism of the Indonesian governments response to the coronavirus pandemic and the behavior of many Indonesians has appeared on social media under a hashtag that translates as IndonesiaWhatever.The posts followed online comment...

COVID-19: Maha minister blames overconfidence for infection

Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Monday said he contracted the novel coronavirus infection due to overconfidence. Awhad, MLA from Mumbra-Kausa, had gone into precautionary quarantine on April 13 after some of his...

Aiden Markram wants to captain Proteas in Test but not 'desperate' for role

South Africa opener Aiden Markram on Monday said that he wants to lead Proteas in the longest format of the game but he is not desperate for the role. I really enjoy captaincy. I enjoy the responsibilities that come with it. I would give an...

Five held for restricting people from purchasing from 'Hindu store': Police

Five men from the minority community have been arrested for allegedly restricting people from their community from purchasing clothes from a store at Davangere, police said on Monday. We have arrested five men who were restricting women fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020