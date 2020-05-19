Assocham urges states to ease inter-state movement of people, remove restrictions at borders 

Industry body Assocham on Tuesday called for removal of restrictions on inter-state movement of people at state borders during lockdown 4.0. The chamber called for gradual and smooth easing of lockdown for trade and industry in all but containment zones. "Several states are not allowing private vehicles from other states. While the metro cities are in one state, the adjoining sub-urban centres which have come up as major centres for corporate offices, including the back-end units of global companies, are located in the adjoining states," Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said.

While a large number of companies have made work-from-home a pre-dominant feature, they do need minimum staff for some critical jobs in offices and work places, he said. "But against the spirit of the lockdown 4.0 of more relaxations, some of the states are disallowing movement of people," Sood added.

He said that during the last 56 days of the lockdown, enough data has been generated and hot spots and containment zones have been well identified. "Strict restrictions in containment zones are well understood and must be enforced. However, the movement for rest of the population should be eased and a better understanding reached amongst the bordering states.

"Besides the white and blue collar work force for corporate India, a large segment of informal trade should be enabled to pick up thread again with social distancing norms," Sood said..