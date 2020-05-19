Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remained shut on Tuesday due to the countrywide lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus, according to HDFC Securities

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,731 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 17.02 per ounce

"Gold prices pared previous gains and witnessed overnight selling on COVID-19 vaccine hopes," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.