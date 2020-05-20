Good Feeding launches resource centre to provide advice on infant nutrition

New Zealand-based childhood nutrition company Good Feeding today launched its resource centre to provide information and advice on infant nutrition and health. The knowledge centre will guide parents, caregivers, and paediatricians by providing the latest science-backed information on early flavour training to promote acceptance of vegetables in children and encourage healthier eating habits. This launch also supports its commitment to the "Shaping Early Palates" initiative by Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA). Their joint mission is to promote healthy lifelong eating habits and fight childhood obesity.

"Good Feeding delivers solutions for palate training in a way that encourages flavour acceptance of foods like vegetables. This supports the development of positive lifelong eating practices and helps fight childhood obesity," Phil McGrath, Good Feeding Co-Founder and CEO, said. "This effort, to help start babies on the journey to a healthy life by offering realistic and convenient feeding solutions and guidance to parents, caregivers, and paediatricians, is shared by PHA, which makes us natural allies," he added.

The partnership with Good Feeding was announced in April at PHA's 10th anniversary virtual summit where former US First Lady and co-founder of PHA, Michelle Obama, delivered the opening remarks. PHA's latest efforts are focused on educating parents on early palate shaping in children that will guide them in developing healthier food habits as they grow older, a vision shared by Good Feeding. A Covid-19 fresh food program was also announced at the summit.

"It is times like these that have highlighted that health is more important than ever, empowering parents and caregivers to set children on a healthy trajectory (the start we all deserve), can be the best gift a parent can give," Frances McGrath, Good Feeding Co-founder, said.

Bonnie Johnson, the company's Director of Health Care Professional Outreach, shared that the company is engaging with academicians and healthcare professionals to review and contribute to Good Feeding's content. "We know that together we have the potential to be stronger and more impactful, so we are excited by the collaboration opportunity," Johnson added.

Good Feeding will be collaborating with the food industry experts and healthcare professionals to develop trustworthy resources backed by science for parents, caregivers, and paediatricians. Good Feeding's resource centre will equip them with information, guidance and strategies to exploit the flavour training window in children (between ages 0-5), introducing them to a broad range of tastes, and promoting the acceptance of vegetables. Besides developing healthy eating habits, this approach also supports the fight against childhood obesity.