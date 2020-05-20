Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cochin container terminal handled 50,000 TEU cargo during 50-day lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:54 IST
Cochin container terminal handled 50,000 TEU cargo during 50-day lockdown

Logistics services provider DP World-operated container terminal at Cochin handled 50,000 TEUs ( twenty-foot equivalent unit) cargo along with 53 vessels during the 50 days of lockdown period, the company said on Wednesday. The terminal, International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT), which is operational 24x7 and has taken every step to ensure that the nationwide lockdown has minimum impact on trade, has handled 19 rakes and the rail volume has seen an impressive four-fold increase in the lockdown period, it said.

It also said that the ICCT successfully handled the first shipment of geo-tubes as part of the coastal conservation project of the Kerala government, adding the project is being implemented to protect the 580 km coastline of the state by using geo-tubes instead of conventional granite seawalls. "As a provider of essential services, we are ensuring the continuous flow of goods across the country. Our Cochin terminal has continued to operate throughout the lockdown period keeping the productivity in line with global standards of 30 plus moves per hour," said Praveen Joseph, Chief Executive Officer, DP World Cochin.

The company also said its Cochin terminal is playing a key role in ensuring constant flow of essential goods such as rice, wheat, pulses, fruits, medical equipment and other cargo..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Wind speed in Kolkata and adjoining districts likely to be 110-120 kmph; Damage expected: IMD DG on Cyclone Amphan.

Wind speed in Kolkata and adjoining districts likely to be 110-120 kmph Damage expected IMD DG on Cyclone Amphan....

Boehringer Ingelheim India gets DCGI nod for Nintedanib for SSc-ILD treatment

Drug firm&#160;Boehringer Ingelheim India on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India&#160;DCGI for Nintedanib used for the treatment of systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease SSc-I...

BJP cites Kerala's COVID performance, slams Maha for 'failure'

Claiming the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra has failed to check the spread of coronavirus and the rising fatalities unlike Kerala, the BJP on Wednesday appealed to people to register a protest on May 22. The BJPs attack came a day ...

Four-month-old girl defeats coronavirus, returns home

After a 12-day-old infant recovered from coronavirus, a four-month-old girl has successfully fought the dreaded infection and returned home from a Bhopal hospital after recovery. The girl, her father who works as a nurse at Bhopals All Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020