Cochin container terminal handled 50,000 TEU cargo during 50-day lockdown

Logistics services provider DP World-operated container terminal at Cochin handled 50,000 TEUs ( twenty-foot equivalent unit) cargo along with 53 vessels during the 50 days of lockdown period, the company said on Wednesday. The terminal, International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT), which is operational 24x7 and has taken every step to ensure that the nationwide lockdown has minimum impact on trade, has handled 19 rakes and the rail volume has seen an impressive four-fold increase in the lockdown period, it said.

It also said that the ICCT successfully handled the first shipment of geo-tubes as part of the coastal conservation project of the Kerala government, adding the project is being implemented to protect the 580 km coastline of the state by using geo-tubes instead of conventional granite seawalls. "As a provider of essential services, we are ensuring the continuous flow of goods across the country. Our Cochin terminal has continued to operate throughout the lockdown period keeping the productivity in line with global standards of 30 plus moves per hour," said Praveen Joseph, Chief Executive Officer, DP World Cochin.

The company also said its Cochin terminal is playing a key role in ensuring constant flow of essential goods such as rice, wheat, pulses, fruits, medical equipment and other cargo..