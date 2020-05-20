Left Menu
Development News Edition

ESR launches app with features for contactless business processes at industrial, logistics parks

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:57 IST
ESR launches app with features for contactless business processes at industrial, logistics parks

Asia-Pacific focused industrial and logistics real estate platform ESR on Wednesday launched a mobile application with in-built features for contactless business processes at its industrial and logistics parks, amid increasing focus on social distancing in the wake of the pandemic. Besides, ESR India has also implemented enhanced safety measures at its industrial and logistics parks, including regular fumigation, education and training of the facilities staff, especially people working at security gates and handling waste water, the company said in a release.

Developed by Smarten Spaces, the ESR India app will enable contactless park entry with a digital submission of mandatory health declaration and thermal scanning at the entrance besides pre-registration and scanning of the visitors and truck drivers to gain access, a release said. "ESR India parks are ready for the new normal as our team continues its efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19. Technology-enabled spaces are the need of the hour, and the launch of this app is a step towards digitally managed spaces, contactless facilities, and better tenant experiences," said the release quoted both Abhijit Malkani and Jai Mirpuri, country heads at ESR India, as saying so.

It is critical for enterprises to execute preventive measures and stay sustainable as digital transformation has emerged as the silver lining, it stated. All feedback and service enquiries related to the facility could be raised on the app without the need for in-person interaction and the app will be the source of information for updates on fumigation and sanitisation, government guidelines, and information on COVID-19 preventive measures from credible sources, ESR India said.

The app will help in improving compliance, accountability and generating insights for smart decision-making as it facilitates safer park management by detecting anomalies through AI-based cameras, real-time maintenance of social distancing, and indicates any concerns in health declarations to access the premises, the release stated..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Wind speed in Kolkata and adjoining districts likely to be 110-120 kmph; Damage expected: IMD DG on Cyclone Amphan.

Wind speed in Kolkata and adjoining districts likely to be 110-120 kmph Damage expected IMD DG on Cyclone Amphan....

Boehringer Ingelheim India gets DCGI nod for Nintedanib for SSc-ILD treatment

Drug firm&#160;Boehringer Ingelheim India on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India&#160;DCGI for Nintedanib used for the treatment of systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease SSc-I...

BJP cites Kerala's COVID performance, slams Maha for 'failure'

Claiming the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra has failed to check the spread of coronavirus and the rising fatalities unlike Kerala, the BJP on Wednesday appealed to people to register a protest on May 22. The BJPs attack came a day ...

Four-month-old girl defeats coronavirus, returns home

After a 12-day-old infant recovered from coronavirus, a four-month-old girl has successfully fought the dreaded infection and returned home from a Bhopal hospital after recovery. The girl, her father who works as a nurse at Bhopals All Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020