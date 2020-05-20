ESR launches app with features for contactless business processes at industrial, logistics parks

Asia-Pacific focused industrial and logistics real estate platform ESR on Wednesday launched a mobile application with in-built features for contactless business processes at its industrial and logistics parks, amid increasing focus on social distancing in the wake of the pandemic. Besides, ESR India has also implemented enhanced safety measures at its industrial and logistics parks, including regular fumigation, education and training of the facilities staff, especially people working at security gates and handling waste water, the company said in a release.

Developed by Smarten Spaces, the ESR India app will enable contactless park entry with a digital submission of mandatory health declaration and thermal scanning at the entrance besides pre-registration and scanning of the visitors and truck drivers to gain access, a release said. "ESR India parks are ready for the new normal as our team continues its efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19. Technology-enabled spaces are the need of the hour, and the launch of this app is a step towards digitally managed spaces, contactless facilities, and better tenant experiences," said the release quoted both Abhijit Malkani and Jai Mirpuri, country heads at ESR India, as saying so.

It is critical for enterprises to execute preventive measures and stay sustainable as digital transformation has emerged as the silver lining, it stated. All feedback and service enquiries related to the facility could be raised on the app without the need for in-person interaction and the app will be the source of information for updates on fumigation and sanitisation, government guidelines, and information on COVID-19 preventive measures from credible sources, ESR India said.

The app will help in improving compliance, accountability and generating insights for smart decision-making as it facilitates safer park management by detecting anomalies through AI-based cameras, real-time maintenance of social distancing, and indicates any concerns in health declarations to access the premises, the release stated..