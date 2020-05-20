Left Menu
Development News Edition

GPX Launches First Open Cloud Exchange in India Interconnecting Cloud Service Providers Hosted at GPX's Data Centers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:11 IST
GPX Launches First Open Cloud Exchange in India Interconnecting Cloud Service Providers Hosted at GPX's Data Centers

Empowering India's Enterprise Cloud Adoption, the service provides customers an easy, scalable and secure way to connect to multiple Cloud platforms MUMBAI, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GPX India Pvt. Ltd., a global data center and interconnection leader providing next-generation, carrier-neutral, cloud-agnostic services, announces the launch of GPX Open Cloud Exchange at its Mumbai data center campus. GPX is the first data center and interconnection provider in India to offer an Open Cloud Exchange service which enables direct, private and secure connection to multiple Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) hosted inside the same GPX data center campus where the GPX Open Cloud Exchange is hosted. GPX Cloud Exchange strengthens GPX's market-leading and high-performance Interconnection Ecosystem that exists in the GPX Mumbai data center campus. Utilizing the GPX Open Cloud Exchange service, Enterprises can seamlessly connect to multiple Cloud providers via a single port, accelerating their Cloud adoption and establishing enterprise edge nodes to optimize their hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud network strategies. With burgeoning Digital Transformation underway in India, the nation's Cloud market is expected to grow threefold to $7.1 billion by 2022, according to a recent Nasscom report. "Building upon GPX's theme of service neutrality, we are looking forward to making our customers' journey to the Cloud seamless. Currently, we have 8 CSPs present in GPX's Mumbai Data Center campus, three of which offer private direct connection services. The GPX Interconnection Ecosystem consists of 12 Carriers, 130+ ISPs, 4 IXPs, 8 CSPs, 9 CDNs and leading global content providers with geographic proximity to subsea cables offering the richest interconnection platform in India," said Nick Tanzi, President and CEO of GPX Global Systems, Inc. As part of GPX Cloud Solutions, GPX has been offering GPX Direct Cloud Connect service to enterprise customers for over four years. This service provides direct connection services to GPX three CSP partners - AWS Direct Connect, Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect and Oracle Cloud FastConnect, all of whom have an edge node hosted inside the GPX Mumbai data center campus. Through the GPX Open Cloud Exchange service offering, GPX will provide easy and scalable way for enterprises to off-load their IT workloads to these CSPs, and shift loads with high flexibility with scalable interconnection capacity from 100 Mbps to 100 Gbps. GPX will be partnering with additional CSPs with direct connection capabilities to increase options for customers. In addition, as part of GPX Cloud Value-Added Services, GPX offers 'Cloud Data Upload Service' that enables customers to upload their data to AWS in a cost-effective and efficient manner. "We have been using GPX's Direct Cloud Connect service for almost two years to connect to Amazon Web Services. GPX has taken the complexity out of Cloud connectivity and made our journey to the Cloud easy and efficient. We like GPX's pricing model of a combined charge for port and Cross Connect, with the option to upgrade rapidly. GPX team is very process oriented and supportive," said Bhisham Sharma, Manager, Network & Security, Jubilant Life Sciences.

"Our innovative Open Cloud Exchange service will empower the Indian enterprises to leverage multiple Cloud platforms in an easy and cost-efficient way. GPX is the only data center and interconnection provider to offer an Open Cloud Exchange service connected to multiple CSPs hosted within GPX Mumbai data center campus, therefore offering highly reliable and scalable service," said Manoj Paul, Managing Director, GPX India Pvt. Ltd. About GPX Incorporated in August 2002, GPX develops and operates next generation, private, carrier-neutral data centers and interconnection platforms in fast-growing commercial markets at cable landing stations in the African and South Asia regions. GPX's data centers are thriving carrier-neutral and connectivity-rich Internet Ecosystems, home to the largest carriers, content providers, cloud service providers, content distribution networks, Internet companies and enterprise edge nodes. It launched its Indian data center, Mumbai 1 in 2012 to provide Tier-IV Colocation and Interconnection Services. GPX's second data center in Mumbai was launched in 2018 which further expands this ecosystem backed by state-of-art infrastructure and connects to Mumbai 1 via GPX's Data Center Interconnect (DCI) service.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1042036/GPX_Global_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Pak woman legislator succumbs to coronavirus

A 60-year-old woman legislator of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in Punjab province died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, making her the first lawmaker in the country to succumb to the virus that has killed over 900 others in Pakistan. ...

Ghana receives samples of Madagascar’s COVID-19 remedy, 'Covid-Organics'

Ghana has received samples of Madagascars highly publicized COVID-19 remedy and preventive herbal medicine, known as Covid-Organics, according to a news report by Business Ghana.The Ministry of Information announced this in a tweet on its o...

US-based firm leads COVID-19 vaccine race, clinical trials show promising early results: Experts

As scientists across the world work frantically to find a vaccine against COVID-19, which continues its rapid global spread, all eyes are on US-based company Modernas encouraging early results on a small group of healthy volunteers. Caution...

Life starts limping back to normal in parts of Jammu division amid 4.0 lockdown

Life has started limping back to normal in various green and orange zones of Jammu division as most of the shops and business establishments reopened amid certain restrictions on Wednesday after nearly two months of the coronavirus-induced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020