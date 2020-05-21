Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindustan Zinc net profit drops 33 pc to Rs 1,339 cr in Mar quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 15:52 IST
Hindustan Zinc net profit drops 33 pc to Rs 1,339 cr in Mar quarter

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Thursday reported a 33.4 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 1,339 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,012 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, Hindustan Zinc Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Its total income declined to Rs 4,861 crore in the January-March quarter, compared with Rs 6,030 crore in the year-ago period. HZL Chief Executive Officer Sunil Duggal said, "Industrial activity across the globe is undergoing a level of disruption never seen since the Second World War. In these challenging times, our focus is business continuity and safety of people and operations and supporting our communities affected by the pandemic." He added that the company has ramped up its operations back to normal levels and is confident of delivering good performance in 2020-21.

Its Chief Financial Officer Swayam Saurabh said the company is accelerating its sustainable cost-reduction programmes and finding new opportunities to control costs and conserve capital in rapidly-evolving ecosystems. "We are confident to emerge stronger from the current economic crisis and generate superior returns for our shareholders," he said.

The company said it has taken a pro-active approach to keep its assets and people safe while increasing engagement with its communities during these difficult times of COVID-19. The company's operations were halted from March 22 and most employees were encouraged to work from home, barring some who attended the call for duty to keep production assets safe including critical care and maintenance.

To ensure business continuity, a committee 'COVID-19 Response War Room' was created to identify and implement critical business decisions to restart mines and plants in a safe manner and ramp up while ensuring restoration of supply chain. "We gradually restarted our operations from April 8 and all our mines and smelters were operational in a couple of weeks. In April 2020, we ramped up our mines and smelters to 40 per cent and 80 per cent of capacity, respectively," the statement said.

The company's mined metal production for the quarter was up two per cent year-on-year to 2,49,000 tonnes despite operations shutdown from March 22 onwards due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Owning to uncertainty around ongoing lockdowns and business disruption risk, it said, "We are deferring guidance for 2020-21 to the end of the first quarter. Our current focus remains around sustaining normal level of productions, active management of costs and capital conservation." PTI SID HRS

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Hold weekly meet of special task force set up to woo investment: Karnataka CM to Chief Secretary

In order to attract companies moving out of China, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday directed Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar to hold weekly meeting of Special Task Force created to woo the multinational companies. Duri...

Delhi LG asks DDA for moratorium on lease rent, licence fee

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, suggesting that a panel be formed to help people and businesses in these tough times with special focus on protection of interests of labourers. According to...

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India, Bangladesh, causes widespread flooding

The most powerful cyclone to strike eastern India and Bangladesh in over a decade killed at least 82 people, officials said, as rescue teams scoured devastated coastal villages, hampered by torn down power lines and flooding over large trac...

Mandoli Jail deputy superintendent tests COVID-19 positive

The deputy superintendent of the Mandoli Jail in northeast Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. The officer was on leave since May 11 as he had fever. He got himself tested for COVID-19 at Ganga Ram Hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020