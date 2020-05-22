Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan plane with 107 on board crashes in residential area in Karachi; several feared dead

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:05 IST
Pakistan plane with 107 on board crashes in residential area in Karachi; several feared dead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Many people are feared dead after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, officials said, nearly a week after commercial flights were resumed on a limited scale amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Flight PK-8303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing, they said.

The PIA Airbus A320 carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members has crashed landed into the Jinnah housing society located near the airport, a spokesperson of the state carrier said. "The captain informed the air traffic tower he having problems with the landing gear before disappearing from the radar," he said.

There is no confirmation on casualties so far, but many are feared dead, Pakistani media reported. President Arif Alvi expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the plane crash incident.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives as a result of the PIA passenger plane crash in Karachi, has ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident. Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa condoled the loss of lives and directed the military to provide full assistance to the civil administration in rescue and relief efforts.

The flight PK 803 was coming from Lahore to Karachi after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) allowed limited resumption of domestic flights last Saturday following weeks of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Television channels showed several houses and cars damaged in the society where the aircraft crashed.

Rescue and police officials confirmed that at least four bodies have been recovered from damaged houses so far while several injured people were also being taken to hospitals. However, there were contradictory reports about the exact number of people on board the plane.

Senior Joint Secretary Aviation Sattar Khokhar told Pakistan Television that 99 passengers and eight crew members were on board but PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said that there were 91 passengers and seven flight crew. The plane lost contact with the airport at 2.37 PM (local time), Hafeez said, adding that it was too early to say about the technical problems faced by the plane.

It was not immediately known how many people were injured on the ground. Media reports showed that up to 10 houses and some vehicles were damaged. Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar said that the landing gear of the plane was not working.

PIA Chairman Arshad Malik said that the pilot told the control tower about having a technical problem. The pilot was informed that two airports were available for landing he decided to go for around and crashed. The Pakistan Army and the Air Force have sent their teams for carrying out rescue and relief operations, the CAA said.

The PIA aircraft was flown by Captain Sajjad Gul. A resident of the colony who witnessed the crash told Ary News channel that the aircraft had fire coming from its wings which crashed into rooftops of some houses before it crash-landed.

"It is too early to say how many people have died in this tragic accident but... it will be a miracle if the passengers and crew members have survived this horrible landing," a senior police official said on condition of anonymity. This is the first major aircraft crash in Pakistan after December 7, 2016 when a PIA ATR-42 aircraft from Chitral to Islamabad crashed midway. The crash claimed the lives of all 48 passengers and crew, including singer-cum-evangelist Junaid Jamshed.

"All my prayers are with the families. We will continue to provide information in a transparent manner," Hafeez said. Footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash. Ambulances and rescue officials arrived at the scene to help residents.

A statement by the Pakistan Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Army Quick Reaction Force and Sindh Pakistan Rangers reached the spot for carrying out rescue and relief operations alongside civil administration. Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters have also flown for damage assessment and rescue efforts.

Minister of Health and Population Welfare has declared an emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi after the incident.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan crash pilot sent Mayday with 'lost engines' -liveatc.net

The pilot of a crashed Pakistan International Airlines jet sent a Mayday and told controllers the aircraft had lost power from both its engines on its second attempt to land, according to a recording posted on monitoring website liveatc.net...

Russian Doll Season 2: Video game to link it with Season 1, says Natasha Lyonne

It has been over a year since Russian Doll Season 1 dropped its finale. The success of Season 1 has augmented the demand for Season 2. The show accumulated severe positive reviews and multiple Emmys and undoubtedly it was beautifully produc...

Sonia attacks BJP-led government, says Rs 20-lakh crore package a cruel joke, no exit strategy from lockdown

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday made a strong attack on the BJP-led government over its handling of the situation created by coronavirus, saying it has no exit strategy from lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement Rs ...

CDC invests over $64 million to strengthen Ethiopia’s health infrastructure

CDC Ethiopia has invested more than 64 million to build the capacity of Ethiopias laboratories and health facilities to strengthen the countrys public health infrastructure over the past two decades. Ethiopian Public Health Institute EPHI a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020