Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra CM releases 1st tranche of Rs 450 cr to clear pending industrial incentives of MSMEs

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:41 IST
Andhra CM releases 1st tranche of Rs 450 cr to clear pending industrial incentives of MSMEs

As part of the Rs 1,110-crore 'ReStart Package' to help reopen lockdown-hit MSMEs, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released the first tranche of Rs 450 crore for clearing the pending industrial incentives that would benefit nearly 98,000 units. In a statement, the state government said that the chief minister released the amount despite the "deep financial crisis". It was done during a video conference with district collectors and entrepreneurs here. Earlier in the month, Jagan had announced the state will clear 50 per cent of all pending industrial incentives of Rs 904 crore to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in two installments to encourage them to reopen their business affected due to the lockdown, clamped to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The second tranche of Rs 454 crore will be cleared on June 29. The chief minister stated that the previous government did not pay nearly Rs 828 crore of industrial incentives between 2014-2019. The budget allocations in the previous regime were very low resulting in accumulation of huge incentives to be paid to MSMEs driving them towards becoming a stressed unit, the government said. Jagan also directed district collectors to conduct  a skill gap study with the industries and accordingly impart the required skills among the youth through Skill Development Colleges.

In order to give preferential market access to MSMEs in government procurement, the chief minister announced that 360 identified items will be purchased from MSMEs and all those payments will be cleared in a period of 45 days. Of the total purchases, almost 25 per cent of the purchases are to be done from micro and small enterprises, 4 per cent from SC-ST community enterprise, and 3 per cent from women entrepreneurs, he added.

Jagan also instructed the district collectors to lay special focus on the MSME segment and assign a Joint Collector exclusively for the development of MSMEs. He stated that over 97,428 MSMEs were established in the state which employ about 10 lakh workforce. With this supportive initiative, over 72,531 micro-enterprises, 24,252 small and 645 medium scale industries will be benefitted.

Under the 'ReStart Package', all the minimum power demand charges of MSMEs during the months of April, May and June at an estimated amount of Rs 188 crore will be waived. Besides, Rs 200 crore is going to be provided as input capital to the firms at low-interest rates which would put the MSMEs back on rails. The state government will allocate Rs 200 crore as investment capital by providing loans in partnership with the Small industrial Development Bank of India at a low-interest rate.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC seeks reply from Centre, police on plea demanding action against cops over 'attack' on JMI students

Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Central government and Delhi Police to file their replies on a petition demanding action against cops for allegedly attacking the students of Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University on December 15 last year....

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat on simmering U.S.-China tensions

U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as investors pitted hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy against deteriorating U.S.-China relations over Beijings move to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong.The Dow Jones Industrial A...

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to increased risk of death - study

Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking, is tied to increased risk of death in COVID-19 patients, according to a study published in medical journal Lancet.The study httpswww.thelancet.comla...

Pakistan crash pilot sent Mayday with 'lost engines' -liveatc.net

The pilot of a crashed Pakistan International Airlines jet sent a Mayday and told controllers the aircraft had lost power from both its engines on its second attempt to land, according to a recording posted on monitoring website liveatc.net...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020