Business brief

Town planning authority MMRDA on Saturday said it has received its first railroad mover (RRM) machine used for shunting metro cars. This machine, which can move on road as well as rail tracks, would be used to line up and sort the rolling stock into complete train sets at the Charkop depot, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said in a statement. This depot is used for the Dahisar E-Andheri-E metro 7 and Dahisar-DN Nagar metro 2A projects

The authority further said that the machine was procured from Italian firm Zephir at a total cost of Rs 1.89 crore.