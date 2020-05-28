Left Menu
Development News Edition

TVS Motor Company Operating EBITDA Improves to 8.3% for FY 2019-20

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-05-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 17:54 IST
TVS Motor Company Operating EBITDA Improves to 8.3% for FY 2019-20

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) TVS Motor Company reported a total revenue of Rs. 16,455.4 Crores for the year ended March 2020 as against Rs. 18,217.5 Crores reported in the year ended March 2019. Along with this, the company successfully transitioned to BS-VI and through sustainable cost reduction improved operating EBITDA margins from 7.9% to 8.3% before accounting for one time costs. These one time costs are Rs. 22 Crores for dealer discounts to transition to BS-VI and Rs. 32 Crores for COVID-19 relief works. TVS Motor Company started the transition from BS-IV to BS-VI in Q3 of financial year 2019-20. This effective planning helped the Company to ensure complete readiness of BS-VI vehicle supply in Q4. The Company, including its dealers almost entirely retailed all BS-IV vehicles before March 31, 2020. The related discounts of Rs. 22 Crores have been reduced from operating revenue.

The BS-VI vehicles launched by the Company are attractive and feature-rich across its wide portfolio comprising scooters, motorcycles and mopeds. The products have been well received and the customer retails of these vehicles have already started. Profit Before Tax (PBT) after the one time discount and exceptional item is Rs. 754.4 Crores for the year under review. The operating Profit Before Tax prior to one time additional discount and exceptional item for year ended March 2020 is Rs. 808.7 Crores as compared to Rs. 961.0 Crores reported during previous year.

Profit After Tax post one time discount and exceptional item is Rs. 592.3 Crores for the year under review. Operating PAT for the year ended March 31, 2020 prior to one time additional discount and exceptional item is Rs. 634.9 Crores as compared to Rs. 670.1 Crores reported during the year ended March 2019. Sales During the year ended March 2020, the overall two and three-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company, including exports was 32.63 Lakh units as against 39.14 Lakh units in the year 2018-19. Motorcycles sales during the fiscal year is 13.64 Lakh units as against 15.59 Lakh units in the year ended March 2019. Scooter sales registered 10.75 Lakh units in the year ended March 2020 as against 13.01 Lakh units in the year ended March 2019. Three-wheeler sales increased by 11.2% from 1.56 Lakh units in the year ended March 2019 to 1.74 Lakh units in the year ended March 2020. The total export of the Company recorded a growth of 10.4% increasing from 7.62 Lakh units in the year ended March 2019 to 8.41 Lakh units in the year ended March 2020.

During the year, the company also strengthened its product portfolio by launching TVS iQube Electric and Ethanol based TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100. Q4 Performance (January 2020 – March 2020) TVS Motor Company reported a total revenue of Rs. 3,506.5 Crores for the quarter under review against Rs. 4,387.6 Crores reported in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

Operating EBITDA for the quarter ended March 2020 prior to one time additional dealer discount of Rs. 22 Crores and exceptional item of Rs. 32 Crores towards COVID-19 is at 7.6% against 7.0% reported in corresponding quarter of previous year. Profit Before Tax (PBT) after the one time discount and exceptional item is Rs. 89.8 Crores for the quarter under review. The operating Profit Before Tax prior to one time additional discount and exceptional item is Rs. 144.2 Crores as compared to Rs. 183.9 Crores reported during corresponding quarter of previous year. Profit After Tax post one time discount and exceptional item is Rs. 73.9 Crores for the quarter under review. Operating PAT for the quarter under review prior to one time additional discount and exceptional item is Rs. 116.5 Crores as compared to Rs. 133.8 Crores reported during the quarter ended March 2019.

Sales The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports registered 6.33 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2020 as against 9.07 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2019. Motorcycle sales registered 2.80 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2020 as against 3.75 Lakh units in quarter March 2019. Scooter sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 is 1.67 Lakh units against the sales of 2.71 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2018-19. The Company’s total export of two-wheelers and three-wheelers is 2.04 Lakh units in the quarter under review as against 1.96 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2019 registering a growth of 4.2%. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review is 0.43 Lakh units as against 0.42 Lakh units during fourth quarter of 2018-19. COVID-19 The rapid spread of COVID-19 across the globe has resulted in uncertainty for businesses and individuals globally. Since March 23, 2020 the Company’s manufacturing facilities have been closed in adherence to the lockdown guidelines issued by the Government of India. This caused interruption to production and sales during this period. Post easing of the lockdown, the company has commenced its operations, with exhaustive safety measures to safeguard the health of the employees across all its factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh. Many dealers of the company across the country and overseas have also begun to open.

Interim Dividends The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on March 10, 2020 declared the second interim dividend of Rs. 1.40 per Share (140%) for the year 2019-20. The total dividend paid for the year ended March 2020 aggregated to Rs. 3.50 per share (350%) on 475,087,114 equity shares of Re. 1/- each absorbing a sum of Rs. 200.03 Crores including dividend distribution tax. The Board does not recommend any further dividend for the year under consideration. About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavor to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. caps charter flights to Cuba at 3,600 per year -- agency

The U.S. Transportation Department said Thursday it will cap charter flights to Cuba at 3,600 per year as the Trump administration moves to curb the Cuban governments access to revenue.The departments final order came in response to request...

Spain aims to convince Nissan to change mind on Barcelona plant, hopes Renault stays

Spain will do everything it can to get Nissan to reverse its decision to close its Barcelona plant, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Thursday. Leaving the country would be expensive for the Japanese carmaker, Gonzalez Laya als...

Olympics-IOC says record high female representation on commissions

The International Olympic Committee IOC says women now account for almost half of the membership of its various commissions, an all-time high in the organisations drive for gender equality. Across the 30 IOC commissions, 47.7 of the positio...

China has over 600 million poor with USD 140 monthly income: Premier Li

China has over 600 million people whose monthly income is barely 1,000 yuan USD 140 and their lives have further been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday. The average per-capita annual income in China i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020