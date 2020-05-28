Left Menu
J-K power engineers and employees oppose Electricity (Amendment) Bill, to join June 1 protest

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-05-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 21:09 IST
J-K power engineers and employees oppose Electricity (Amendment) Bill, to join June 1 protest

The Jammu and Kashmir Power Engineers and Employees Coordination Committee (JKPEECC) on Thursday said it would extend support to the call of "national protest day" on June 1 against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the proposed privatisation of power sector. "The JKPEECC has decided to extend support to the call of 'National Protest Day' on June 1. All the electricity employees and engineers of J-K will exercise their democratic right through wearing black badges opposing the power sector privatisation proposal as well as the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and urging the people to come forward to retain their constitutional right for access to energy...,” the JKPEECC said in a statement.

The JKPEECC expressed grave concern over the announcement made by Union Finance Minister for privatisation of DISCOMS of Union Territories. "The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is going to face the brunt of privatisation by virtue of this announcement despite the fact that various reforms which can lead to improvement of power sector are still in infancy in J-K and were expected to yield results in the coming years, the same has been endorsed by the Union Ministry of Power constituted committee headed by Alok Kumar (IAS),” it said.

The organisation said the employees have not been involved anywhere and the decision is being thrust on the employees without any consultation. "JKPEECC would like to inform the power corridors that the minimum and maximum tariff in J-K is far too less as compared to the national average and profit-making concept for private players is directly linked with the tariff enhancement which will in turn directly affect the employees/general public of J-K which are already living under serious economic distress,” the statement said. The JKPEECC said it vehemently criticises the approach of the Government ventilated through the proposed "draconian and anti-people" electricity legislation as well as privatization proposal with the clear objective of snatching away the right of access to electricity. "It is evident that the priority is the interest of ease of making business for the profit monger community and all aspects related to the right of electricity has been set aside. We are anguished to note that when the whole country including J-K is integrally fighting the menace of COVID-19, the Power Ministry as well as Finance Ministry is busy in curbing the people's right to energy,” the statement said.

