Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hotels may have to wait 12-18 months to get back pre-COVID occupancy

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-05-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 20:09 IST
Hotels may have to wait 12-18 months to get back pre-COVID occupancy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After losing business for nearly a quarter because of the lockdown, the hospitality sector gears up to reopen from June 8 with adequate safety protocols, and hopes to return to the pre-COVID levels within another12- 18 months, an industry official said, quoting an internal survey. The sector also looks forward to get 20-30 per cent occupancy in June-August and may have to wait till the fourth quarter of this fiscal, January-March 2021, to reach the 50 per cent level, he said on Sunday.

In a guideline issued on Saturday, the Union home ministry said hotels and restaurants will be opened from June 8. "We welcome the decision to reopen hotels. We had carried out an internal survey and it is found that hotels expect 20-30 per cent demand in the first quarter after lockdown, and to get around 50 per cent demand, they may have to wait till Q4 of the fiscal," Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India secretary Sudesh Poddar said.

"And it may take 12-18 months for the hotels to get back to the pre-COVID level occupancy," Poddar told PTI. In another survey of hotel general managers by HVS Anarock in April, 46 per cent of the respondents said occupancy would be below 40 per cent by Q4 of this financial year.

Some 42 per cent of the general managers who took part in the online survey were more optimistic and they believe that occupancy will reach 50 per cent or near it by the January-March quarter. The survey was carried out among 180 hotels across categories, HVS South Asia President Mandeep S Lamba said.

According to HVS Anarock, in April, the occupancy in India was down by 81 per cent compared to April 2019. Singapore had the least impact with just a shade below 30 per cent, followed by China, from where the pandemic originated, with 48 per cent.

However, even with such a drastic fall in occupancy, over 71 per cent of the GMs will not discount their rates by more than 20 per cent, the survey found. In the top 13 markets of India, the average daily rate in April slipped by 27 per cent and revenue per available room was down by 86 per cent y-o-y.

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand govt classifies Covid-19 districts into orange, red zones

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday categorized the districts under orange, red, and green zones to contain the COVID-19 in the state. The government has put Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Pithora...

43 deaths in UP in incidents related to rain, thunderstorm: State govt

Forty-three people have lost their lives in various incidents related to rain and thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh on May 30, the state government said on Sunday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives, and d...

Haryana to open interstate borders from June 1, places of worship from June 8

The Haryana government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of lockdown and decided to open its interstate borders, including those with Delhi from June 1 and places of worship, hotels and malls from June 8. Seeking to follo...

2 more test COVID-19 positive in UP's Shamli district

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli on Sunday, taking the total number cases in the district to nine, officials saidThe district magistrate said that both the men had returned from Noida on May 28They have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020