Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Aussie dlr surges as investors focus on recovery from pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 09:48 IST
FOREX-Aussie dlr surges as investors focus on recovery from pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Riskier currencies rose against the dollar on Monday as investors looked to positive signs from China's coronavirus recovery and wagered on an easing in Sino-U.S. tensions. The trade-sensitive Australian dollar surged 1% to a three-month high of $0.6742 to lead broader gains that put the dollar close to an 11-week low on a basket of currencies.

U.S. President Donald Trump made no move to impose new tariffs on China during a news conference on Friday where he outlined his response to Beijing's tightening grip over Hong Kong. "That removed the near-term risk of an intensification of the U.S.-China trade war," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

Moreover, investors were encouraged by the Caixin/Markit Purchasing Managers Index showing a marginal but unexpected improvement in Chinese factory activity last month. The New Zealand dollar rose about half a percent, along with the pound and Canadian dollar. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar fell 0.2% to 98.031, close to an 11-week low of 97.944 touched last week.

The market mood was notable given major U.S. cities were bracing for another night of violence, as demonstrations against police brutality have turned into a wave of outrage. Analysts said the unrest was concerning, and perhaps a pointer to a close-run Presidential election in November, but unlikely to shift short-term optimism about the U.S. economy.

"It's tough to be a bear at the moment and the path of least resistance for risk remains to the upside in my opinion," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone.

AUSSIE BOUNDS AHEAD

The Australian dollar was the standout gainer, though, and hit milestone highs on crosses as well as the dollar - climbing to a three-month high against the yen and a 10-month high on the loonie. The advance was underpinned not just by the better mood, but also by the soaring price of its top export - iron ore - which hit a record high on Monday.

"We're pretty optimistic about the Aussie this week," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia FX analyst Joe Capurso. "Market participants believe that the worst of the health and financial and economic crises are now behind us ... and if we're past the worst of it, then commodity currencies tend to do well and the U.S. dollar tends to do poorly," he said.

The Reserve Bank of Australia meets to set monetary policy on Tuesday but is unlikely to change settings since Governor Philip Lowe said clearly last week that further easing or negative rates are unlikely to be required. Elsewhere the euro rose 0.2% to $1.1135, just below a two-month high of $1.1145, as investors drew confidence from the European Union's plans for a coronavirus recovery fund.

The pound hit a three-week high of $1.2414 as Britain moves out of lockdown. The Chinese yuan was 0.2% stronger at 7.1996, catching up with Friday's relief rally in offshore trade on hopes for easing Sino-U.S. tensions.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO congratulates NASA and SpaceX for their "historic" manned mission

Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday congratulated NASA and SpaceX for their manned mission and termed it as historic. Congratulations to NASA and SpaceX for historic first launch of manned mission after 2011. Great job ISRO tweet...

Armenian PM Pashinyan tests positive for coronavirus

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, speaking during a Facebook live video.I didnt have any symptoms, I decided to take a test as I was planning to visit the frontline, sai...

UK is following scientific advice on cautious lockdown easing, minister says

The British government is following scientific advice in cautiously easing the coronavirus lockdown, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said on Monday, after criticism from some prominent epidemiologists.Of course scientific advice does differ ...

DGCA extends deadline for IndiGo, GoAir to replace aircraft engines

By Ashoke Raj Indias aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation DGCA has given IndiGo and GoAir three more months to replace old engines with new series engines on their airbus 320 Neo PW aircraft.The deadline to replace these e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020