Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBO projects virus impact could trim GDP by USD 15.7 trillion

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2020 04:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 04:50 IST
CBO projects virus impact could trim GDP by USD 15.7 trillion

The Congressional Budget Office said Monday that the US economy could be USD 15.7 trillion smaller over the next decade than it otherwise would have been due to the adverse effects of the coronavirus on economic growth if Congress does not mitigate the damage. The CBO, which had already issued a report forecasting a severe economic impact over the next two years, expanded that forecast to show that the severity of the economic shock could depress growth for far longer.

The new estimate said that over the 2020-2030 period, total GDP output could be USD 15.7 trillion lower than CBO had been projecting as recently as January. That would equal 5.3 per cent of lost GDP over the coming decade.

After adjusting for inflation, CBO said the lost output would total USD 7.9 trillion, a loss of 3 per cent of inflation-adjusted GDP. CBO called this a "significant markdown" in GDP output as a result of the pandemic.

"Business closures and social distancing measures are expected to curtail consumer spending, while the recent drop in energy prices is projected to severely reduce US investment in the energy sector," CBO Director Philip Swagel said in a letter. "Recent legislation will, in CBO's assessment, partially mitigate the deterioration in economic conditions," Swagel said in the letter to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

The two had requested the information as a way to bring pressure on Republicans to follow the lead of the House and pass more economic relief. "Last week we learned that over 40 million Americans lost their jobs as a result of this horrific pandemic," Schumer and Sanders said in a joint statement. "Today, the CBO tells us that if current trends continue, we will see a jaw-dropping USD 16 trillion reduction in economic growth over the next decade." Schumer and Sanders said Republicans should stop blocking legislation to provide more assistance given that 40 million workers have lost their jobs already due to the shutdowns that have sent the economy spiralling downward.

"In order to avoid the risk of another Great Depression, the Senate must act with a fierce sense of urgency," Schumer and Sanders said. The CBO is forecasting that the GDP, which shrank at a 5 per cent rate in the first three months of this year, will fall at a 37.7 per cent rate in the current April-June quarter, the biggest quarterly decline on record.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ravens owner Bisciotti pledges $1M toward social justice reform

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti on Monday pledged 1 million for social justice reform in Baltimore. The Ravens said a committee of current and former players from the team will decide which programs receive contributions.Bisciotti said he is h...

Mexico president kicks off 'new normal' phase amid pandemic

Amid a pandemic and a brewing tropical storm, Mexico President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador kicked off Mexicos return to a new normal Monday with his first road trip in two months as the nation began to gradually ease some virus-inspired restr...

U.S. Justice Dept deploys its police agencies in Washington to quell rioting

The U.S. Justice Department has deployed it law enforcement components to maximize the federal security presence in Washington in a bid to quell violent protests, a department spokeswoman said on Monday.Today, President Trump directed Attor...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesElliott closes on victory in Bank of East Asia control battle httpson.ft.com2MkWhf4 Boris Johns...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020