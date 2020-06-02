HKMA says deposits stable according to large banks' data

Deposits in Hong Kong have remained stable in the past few days according to data provided by large banks in the city, Eddie Yue, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

His comments came after Paul Chan, the city's financial secretary, said on Monday that the People's Bank of China could help Hong Kong defend the peg with the U.S. dollar if needed and provide it with the U.S. dollars via a swap line set up last year.