Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB supports Electric Networks of Armenia to ensure vital supplies of energy

ENA has sole responsibility for operating and maintaining Armenia’s entire energy distribution network, providing services to more than 1 million customers.

ADB | Yerevan | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:50 IST
ADB supports Electric Networks of Armenia to ensure vital supplies of energy
“Ensuring the supply of electricity will enable economic activity across the country and enhance the ability of Armenian cities to sustain an effective response to the pandemic,” said Mr Chakraborty. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Electric Networks of Armenia Closed Joint-Stock Company (ENA) have signed a $20 million loan for a working capital support facility to ensure vital supplies of energy as the country manages the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

ENA has sole responsibility for operating and maintaining Armenia's entire energy distribution network, providing services to more than 1 million customers. The assistance will strengthen ENA's liquidity, enabling it to maintain sustainable and high-quality service delivery during the pandemic. All households and businesses across Armenia will benefit from the uninterrupted supply of electricity to cities.

The loan agreement was signed by Director of Infrastructure Finance, South Asia, Central Asia, and West Asia at ADB's Private Sector Operations Department Shantanu Chakraborty and ENA General Director Karen Harutyunyan.

"Ensuring the supply of electricity will enable economic activity across the country and enhance the ability of Armenian cities to sustain an effective response to the pandemic," said Mr Chakraborty. "ADB has a strong relationship with ENA and we are happy to provide this support. We believe it will set a precedent for further private sector interventions to help reduce the economic impact of the crisis."

"We're now facing the greatest challenge of our time. The COVID-19 pandemic is much more than a health crisis, it is also a devastating social and economic problem," said Mr Harutyunyan. "We are so grateful to ADB and all our partners for their commitment and great assistance in this difficult period."

ENA is owned by Tashir Capital Closed Joint-Stock Company and by Liormand Holdings Limited. The Tashir Group is one of the largest diversified industrial and construction companies operating across several industrial sectors in the Russian Federation. In 2017, ADB approved an $80 million loan to ENA to help improve electricity distribution and increase energy independence and efficiency.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

Indias government said on Tuesday it has approved Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use for five doses in treating COVID-19 patients.Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously in hospital, is the first drug t...

Majority of Indians willing to take personal loans to tide over COVID-19 crisis: Survey

Nearly 82 percent of Indians believe that disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have severely impacted their financial condition and a majority of them will now have to go for personal loans to meet their cash requirement, a survey sh...

Unnamed Albanian player tests positive for virus

An Albanian player has tested positive for the coronavirus but the countrys soccer federation says his club will play as scheduled when the league resumes this week amid the pandemic. The KF Bylis player was not named.League matches in Alba...

Heavy rains lash several parts of Kerala; Orange alert in four districts on day-2 of monsoon

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Tuesday, a day after the South West Monsoon set in, while an Orange alert has been sounded for four districts, including the state capital where several low lying areas were waterlogged. Three n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020