LetsTransport raises Rs 10 cr from Blacksoil

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:07 IST
Blacksoil Capital has invested Rs 10 crore in LetsTransport, a marketplace for fulfilling intra-city last mile deliveries. Blacksoil Capital had invested a similar amount in the company in November 2018. In May, InnoVen Capital had announced an investment of Rs 13 crore in LetsTransport.

LetsTransport provides urban logistics solutions to enterprises by offering tech-enabled intra-regional transportation services. It enables enterprise clients to book light commercial trucks and manage bookings for distance of up to 300 km. The company has a presence in 15 cities in India and has a registered trucker supply of over 60,000 drivers.

“We are continuously scaling our network and improving our capabilities to help streamline urban logistics for enterprises in these trying times when enterprise businesses are increasingly looking to partner with organised logistics players to enable direct to consumer deliveries," LetsTransport co-founder and CEO Pushkar Singh said. He added that the company is working towards converting the COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity by maximising the conversion of the unorganised sector into an organised one.

Some of LetsTransport's clients are Amazon, Flipkart, Bisleri, Vishal Mega Mart, Future Supply Chain, Coca-Cola, Delhivery, and Udaan. "COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the world and no industry is immune to it. Only those industries will survive that are able to transform themselves into an organized and tech-enabled industry and intra-city logistics is one such space. We are excited to continue supporting the LetsTransport team on their journey to growth," Blacksoil co-founder and director Ankur Bansal said..

