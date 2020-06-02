Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai airport takes measures to tackle 'potential adversities' due to cyclone

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 23:26 IST
Mumbai airport takes measures to tackle 'potential adversities' due to cyclone
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Airport operator MIAL on Tuesday said it has taken various measures to safeguard passengers and the aircraft at the aerodrome in the wake of cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to make landfall close to the city on Wednesday. Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a circular to airlines and pilots reiterating its guidelines on adverse weather operations.

As part of the exercise, preventive checks at different airport functions have been carried out and the airport has ensured that diesel generator sets are in place to provide uninterrupted power supply, the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a release. A meeting was held with all stakeholders on the issue of devising preventive measures to tackle potential adversities accompanied by the cyclone, the airport operator said.

Additionally, water pumps have been positioned across the airport to clear water in case of waterlogging, it added. Furthermore, food and beverage counters at the airport will be operational for passengers round-the-clock, it said adding, these counters will continue to operate the safety measures adopted against ongoing pandemic.

A dedicated team has been placed on standby at the airport to assist in this wary situation while other measures include efficient personnel management to account for the possibility that the relieving team may not be able to reach the airport to take over their shift besides the logistical supports arrangement of like vehicles, food and tea/coffee, among others. Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the circular said the domestic aviation activities have recently been started after a period of two months and the operators and individuals have a challenge at hand in restarting flying after a prolonged period of non-flying and the associated weather at this time of the year across India.

This circular is being issued to operators and pilots to reiterate some existing guidelines on adverse weather operations and suggested measures "to cater for the gap in flying of pilots", it said. "Fuel uplift calculation should be done very judiciously and it should take into account enroute and destination weather and trend forecast," the DGCA said while stating in another guideline that "correct use of weather radar is very important, a common error is not having the weather radar in correct mode and range during take-off."

  • READ MORE ON:
  • DGCA

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Elderly couple, man murdered in separate incidents in Rajasthan's Sikar

An elderly couple and a man were murdered in two separate incidents in Rajasthans Sikar district on Tuesday, police said. The elderly couple was killed in Dantaramgarh area over a property dispute, they said.Additional SP Neem ka thana Dine...

Pak Cabinet approves export of PPE, sanitizers amid surge in coronavirus cases

Pakistan Cabinet on Tuesday approved export of domestically manufactured Personal Protective Equipment and sanitizers amid a surge in the coronavirus cases, which has crossed the 76,000-mark in the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired...

West Bengal Guv takes 'strong exception' to Education Minister for calling him as 'BJP man'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday took a strong exception to widely reported statement of states Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in which he has called the Governor BJP man for the appointment of Prof Goutam Chandra the P...

French daily coronavirus death toll beyond the 100 mark

Frances coronavirus death toll rose by more than a 100 for the first time in 13 days on Tuesday, as the country enacts a new easing of lockdown measures.The French health ministry said that the number of fatalities had risen by 107, or 0.4,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020